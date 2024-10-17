Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

What DOESN'T Have Nanos in it? My Master List of Nanos in 148 Products So Far...
Apologies for the lapse in posting, but I’ve been busy with many other projects…Hope this makes up for it!
  
September 2024

2 Weeks Later: Fantastic Nano Formations in Expired Dental Anesthetics.
Investigations into Nanotechnology in Dental Anesthetics
  
Nanos in 5 more Vinegars
Microscopic Investigation of Everyday Products
  
August 2024

Ask your Dentist from 1994 if Nanos Were Right for You!
Investigations of Dental Anesthetics under the Microscope Part 6
  
10 Brands of Coconut Water also full of Nanos : (
Microscopic Investigation of Everyday Products.
  
Nano-filled Natural Factors® Supplements from the Muppet Planet Koozebane?
Investigations of Supplements Under the Microscope
  
Primo Water is full of moving Nanobots
Investigation into Drinking Water
  
Apologies on Nano Squids: NOT Syn-Bio
This is a short post…
  
Oh, No... Nanos...in Dr. Bronners Soap : (
Investigations under the Microscope of Every Day Products
  
July 2024

Pretty Pictures of my Pee with Nanos
Thank you to all of you who made requests for what I should look at under the Scope next.
  
What would You like me to look at next?
As you know, I am in search of Nano-free products, including daily items that would be essential for us to survive.
  
The Usual Suspects: A Field Guide to Common Nanos under the Microscope
(Note: I have updated this image to remove the Syn-Bio Organism photo I had while I search for another one, and have updated Nano Patterns to Hydrogel …
  
