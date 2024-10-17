Un-Hackable Animal's Substack
What DOESN'T Have Nanos in it? My Master List of Nanos in 148 Products So Far...
Apologies for the lapse in posting, but I’ve been busy with many other projects…Hope this makes up for it!
Oct 17
•
FreedomWarriorWoman
55
September 2024
2 Weeks Later: Fantastic Nano Formations in Expired Dental Anesthetics.
Investigations into Nanotechnology in Dental Anesthetics
Sep 22
•
FreedomWarriorWoman
33
Nanos in 5 more Vinegars
Microscopic Investigation of Everyday Products
Sep 7
•
FreedomWarriorWoman
34
August 2024
Ask your Dentist from 1994 if Nanos Were Right for You!
Investigations of Dental Anesthetics under the Microscope Part 6
Aug 22
•
FreedomWarriorWoman
35
10 Brands of Coconut Water also full of Nanos : (
Microscopic Investigation of Everyday Products.
Aug 16
•
FreedomWarriorWoman
30
Nano-filled Natural Factors® Supplements from the Muppet Planet Koozebane?
Investigations of Supplements Under the Microscope
Aug 11
•
FreedomWarriorWoman
19
Primo Water is full of moving Nanobots
Investigation into Drinking Water
Aug 9
•
FreedomWarriorWoman
31
Apologies on Nano Squids: NOT Syn-Bio
This is a short post…
Aug 7
•
FreedomWarriorWoman
25
Oh, No... Nanos...in Dr. Bronners Soap : (
Investigations under the Microscope of Every Day Products
Aug 4
•
FreedomWarriorWoman
48
July 2024
Pretty Pictures of my Pee with Nanos
Thank you to all of you who made requests for what I should look at under the Scope next.
Jul 21
•
FreedomWarriorWoman
20
What would You like me to look at next?
As you know, I am in search of Nano-free products, including daily items that would be essential for us to survive.
Jul 16
•
FreedomWarriorWoman
10
The Usual Suspects: A Field Guide to Common Nanos under the Microscope
(Note: I have updated this image to remove the Syn-Bio Organism photo I had while I search for another one, and have updated Nano Patterns to Hydrogel …
Jul 13
•
FreedomWarriorWoman
63
