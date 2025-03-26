Apologies for the Long-Time-No-See, but I have been working on some BigProjects, like
This VIDEO below Coming Soon!
AND-
I am re-organizing my Field Guide to Nanos into these Categories:
(based on over 200 Samples I have investigated)
Here is a PREVIEW
Some of these are permanent or semi-permanent Polymer Composite Structures (such as Fibers), and others are captured in-process of moving, forming, evaporating or disassembling.
These are the 9 Categories of Samples:
I will also be adding in New Investigations since this Master List from the Oct. 17 Post (updated on Jan5, 2025)
“What DOESN’T Have Nanos in it?”
Thanks for your patience and Stay Un-Hackable!
