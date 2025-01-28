If you missed Part I of “WTF is in the Fog?”- Read here:

PART II:

On January 19th, we had another morning of ‘unseasonable’ Mystery Fog here in my part of northern California, but this time, it burned off at about noon. I took the opportunity to do a more thorough* collection and investigation. This Post will focus on what I found in 7 different samples and 1 “Control” (Non-fog water):

1. Tree Drip

2. Truck Drip

3. Garden Plant Drip

4. Garden Shade Cloth Drip

5. Well Water in Bucket Left Outside in Fog

6. Dehumidifier catching Fog

7. Fog Caught on 2 Slides Left Outside (Captured on an additional day)

8. ‘Control’: Well Water from Hose (I also examined water from my Berkey Counter Top Filter, but it looked SO BAD, that I will use that for another Post)

15 of these Slides were from this Jan. 20th Investigation. The 6 Yellow Slides are from the January 6 Collection/Investigation.

*Note: In total, I captured 585 Photos and Videos and then narrowed down and edited the Files in this Post. It takes up to an Hour to look at and photograph the slides and then Days and Days and Days to go through them and edit them on Photoshop and iMovie. Then I have to write the actual Post.

At request, this time I documented how I took each of my samples (volume up if you want to hear what I have to say):

SAMPLE #1. FOG DRIP FROM A TREE

First, let’s start with some images of overall coverage of particles that should not be on the slide. These Particles below were not moving.

Nano Pac Man

Under a droplet of water, particles form branching patterns. I think that these are some time of sodium, as this is one pattern that salts can form.

The colored lines are likely Hydrogel.

WITH

Hydrogel encloses and builds this Polymer Nanocrystal:

Moving Particles/Nanobots travel from the Polymer Nanocrystal to the edge of the slide. A Nanofiber crosses over it.

As the water on the slide evaporates and shrinks, it picks up Hydrogel Nanoparticles and builds a line of Hydrogel. As it crosses over the Polymer Nanocrystal it releases Nanoparticles that helped build it. The purple globs on the outside edge are typical of Hydrogel.

Here is something new: What appears to be Insect or Parasite Eggs, some that have broken open, or are perhaps old. (There are SO many of these, that I can not determine what they exactly are). The purple globs are typical of Hydrogel. There are both moving Nanobots and Bacteria swarming around. While the Bacteria wiz around longer distances, moving Nanobots jitter around the walls, and inside of, the walls of the Eggs. There is a natural flow of water moving both. Interestingly, the Bots appear to Stick to the Eggs, perhaps taking them over.

More of these Eggs in other samples!

AND

Nano Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

Nano Moloch

Typical Polymer Nanocrystals, including some Nanofibers. The middle one has a Nanocapsule Construction Bubble. The ones on the bottom Left appear to be Snoopy with a wig on.

Polymer with mystery reddish material.

The Hydrogel closing in on what could be Sodium branching formations.

SAMPLE #2 - FOG DRIP OFF OF MY TRUCK

Let’s start with the non-moving Particles across the Slide first:

Nanoparticles with what could be Salt patterns

The movement you see may just be the flow of the water underneath the slide.

Once again, more formations that may be Salts

I have seen these types of Hydrogel Crystals form on Slides of Dental Anesthetics

WITH

More of these mystery Eggs

I am Not saying that these Eggs are definitely Parasites or that they come From the Fog or Chemtrails, Or if they are natural or Synthetic Biology. I cannot verify that.

Below: This one is the craziest combos I’ve ever seen: Polymers, with Bots, with probable Fungal filaments (not Filaments), with mystery colored particles (metals? pollutants?) with Insect or Parasite Eggs, with Bacteria. The Fungal Filaments and eggs are likely natural, although the might be synthetically engineered. I can’t tell because I am not a biologist – But, I AM a Woman! :)

The Bacteria Wizzes around, while the Bots jitter close to the boundaries and within the composite of Hydrogel and mystery materials.

+ More of these Mystery Colored Chunks

SAMPLE #3: FOG DRIP OFF GARDEN PLANTS

Please Note that these perennial plants in my garden bed that are their own ecosystem have been gathering ‘dust’ and organisms for months and months since our rainy Winter season began. So, these Eggs may or may not be natural part of this Ecosystem.

AND

AND

Insect Eggs or Parasite Eggs that could be a natural part of plant decomposition

Eggs with Fungal Filaments that could be a natural part of plant decomposition

Notice how the Bluish Nanoparticles/Nanobots are clinging to the outside of the eggs.

This lower egg looks completely taken over by Nanobots/Nanoparticles. It also looks like Disco Ball.

Another cluster of Eggs with Polymers with Fungal Filaments with Mystery Colored Particles/Pollutants with Nanobots and swarming Bacteria. The Bacteria is fast moving and wizzing around. Closer to the cluster are Nanobots, especially on the Left side.

+ MYSTERY CHUNKS

Blue Chunks of what?

The line at the bottom is Hydrogel

SAMPLE #4: FOG DRIP OFF OF GARDEN CLOTH

Let’s start with some pretty compositions of Non-moving Particles settled on the slide:

Moonscape 1

Moonscape 2

Moonscape 3

Nano England

These could be Nano Filaments entangled with Fungal Filaments. Or maybe there are some of those artificial Spider Webs in there.

WITH MYSTERY CHUNKS

SAMPLE #5: FOG DRIP FROM BUCKET OF WELL WATER FROM HOSE

If you look closely, you can see moving Nanobots/Particles amidst the other Particles. This could be a construction site of Polymer Nanocrystal ‘Chunks’. Often, these ‘cloudy'-looking forms are in process of becoming Polymer Nanocrystal ‘Chunks"‘.

WITH

WITH

Nano Fiber plus Nano Capsule with Polymer Nanocrystals

Polymer Nanocrystal plus Nanocapsule and Hydrogel ‘Wormy’ form.

SAMPLE #6: FOG WATER FROM MY DEHUMIDIFIER

I did not capture Moving Particles/Nanobots in this sample (from a gallon in the tank), but I had in my previous Fog sample, so I am sure they are in there somewhere! Overview of the Slide:

WITH

Beading droplets of liquid organize themselves to be separated from each other. Sometimes you can see them popping as the line of Hydrogel closes in. Often moving Nanobots are within some of these droplets.

These aren’t really Gold and Purple colored, it is just how the light refracts against it.

Hydrogel Monster Mole

SAMPLE #7: 2 SLIDES LEFT OUTSIDE TO GATHER FOG CONDENSATION

Let’s start with Non-Moving Particles on the Slide:

Interesting rainbow spectrum of colors caught on film

Nano Tree

Typical transparent Nanofibers

NANO SMART CITIES!!

OTHER HYDROGEL PATTERNS WITH NANO PARTICLES :

MYSTERY CHUNKS

Once again I do not know if there is Nanotech in these Particles composites, or if they are pollutants or metals, or even bird shit. But I am including them here. If I see moving Nanobots on them, then I videotape them.

Here is a new Category: Salt and Nano Particle Crystals.

As the water evaporates on the slide with the help of the microscope lamp, Salts and Nano Particles coalesce, leaving (seemingly) empty space around it. I think that the Particles use the natural Salt patterning as Scaffolding. I think these formations are from Salts – which could be from Geoengineering or part of the Mystery Fog bombing. There also could be some Salts from ocean water that mixed with the Fog or off the Coast west of me.

There are a few different Formations here:

– Salt Crystals forming large crosses, dendritic patterns and fractal ‘antennas’. They likely also contain Hydrogel, which gives them that plastic-y look.

– Dot Patters: Colored Nanoparticles that form branching, ferning, dendridic, feathery and antenna patterns by using the Salt as scaffolding. I do not know what makes some of them blue-ish or gold-ish in color.

– Lichen- or flowery-looking Patterns

I do not know if and to what extent these may be ‘Technology’, but found these formations to be beautiful, so I am including many photos here:

Nano Footprint with piece of gum on the sidewalk. (The ‘gum’ looks like a Polymer Nanocrystal in process)

The Nano Toad and the Vulture Fledgling: Its a Children’s Book waiting to be written!

This is also a Children’s Book waiting to be written!

"Taking Flight"

SAMPLE #8: ‘CONTROL’ – WELL WATER DIRECT FROM HOSE

First, some Non-Moving Particles:

Salamander Spirit

Im Very Not Excited about finding these stuctures forming in my Well Water!

(Sorry, I tried to frame this to not look phallic!)

Elon’s Rocket ( I guess rocket’s ARE phallic!)

Nano Dragonhead

The movement you see here (sped up 4x) is an evaporation process, similar to the Sessile Droplet Evaporation Process we see commonly in drops of Dental Anesthetics. A Fiber looks like it is also being formed with these Particles.

Not many, but I did find this mutant Frog-looking one:

MY CONCLUSIONS:

• The Mystery Fog is full of all sorts of Particles, Nanotechnology, as well as Organic Materials. How much of it was from the Fog, and how much was that the Fog picked up the ongoing Geoengineering concoctions is unknown. Other laboratory tests are needed to discover what these particles and structures really are.

• I was really shocked at the complex Salt Crystal Formations and Smart Cities from what simply landed and condensed on the slide– and mostly not on any of the other sides. Could some of them indeed be “Antennas”? I don’t know. We do know, from Elana Freeland’s work, that one of the Major Objectives of Geoengineering is to Electro-magnetize the Ionisphere for the Internet of Things/Bodies and Military Operations. Could these fractal antenna shapes be influenced by the electromagnetic radiation in the sky and air all around us?

Some might contend that what I call ‘Nano Smart Cities’ are simply Salt Crystals - but Why so many different kinds of formations of these Salt patterns? They are indicative of different materials. I am convinced these ‘Smart Cities’ that we find in Dental Anesthetics, urine, and some other samples are made from/with Hydrogel, since I can see them moving from organic shapes into straight lines.

• Discovering and photographing those Mystery Eggs and Fungal Filaments was fascinating. I’m still not sure how much of them are natural and organic, since we know Synthetic Biology has been deployed for decades from Geoengineering. And, we know that there are reports of people getting Sick from the Mystery Fog. But I do not want to start a Substack or Social Media frenzy about “Parasites” in the Fog!

• The mystery composite structures of colorful Nanotech and Organic materials are very scary, however, and I’m excited that I captured them. It does say something about the power of these Nanoparticles/Nanobots to attach to natural materials (including us!)

• Although I took at total of 8 Samples, 21 Slides and 743 images for both Fog investigations, this Fog Investigation is unending, especially since The Mystery Fog occurred all over the US and in Europe. I predict that this will not be last of The Mystery Fog phenomenon!

THANKS FOR READING AND WATCHING!

NOTE: IF the Topic of Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology is new to you, I suggest that you check my other posts

I also HIGHLY RECOMMEND ordering the latest book by Elana Freeland:

https://www.innertraditions.com/books/the-geoengineered-transhuman

Also Available on Amazon and on Kindle: https://a.co/d/dvzaovU

REMEMBER TO STAY HUMAN AND STAY FREE in 2025!!