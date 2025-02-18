This investigation is a re-visit from the Spider Web/Silk Chem Trails that were caught by MellowKat in California back in September 24, 2024, and then investigated under our Optical Microscopes by FM8 , myself, Alien Morphology, and Will: Micronaut .

If you are not familiar with these synthetic ‘Spider Webs’, they have been found for over 10 years in Europe and the United States, falling from the sky and landing in mostly agricultural regions, and do not break down easily.

I originally got my sample in November, 2024 and documented it, which was posted by FM8’s in his series on his Substack.

These new images of mine were just taken last week, 3 months after the original investigation. So the ‘Webs’ had been sitting on the slides for that amount of time.

the liquid inside is Water, that I added to help stick the sticky web to the Slide and Cover Slip.

Notice the familiar Blue Nanofiber/Nanofilaments we see in virtually everything, is also found in this sample.

Some of these Filaments found in this sample were indeed hollow, where liquid moved through (I had added water to the sample in order to get the Cover Slips to stick). Please see the link to the findings of the Swiss Research team, WIR (below) on some of these specific Chem Trail Web Filaments holding Payloads.

Please note that besides the familiar Blue Fibers, most of the ‘Web’ structures are indeed completely different than what we find in almost everything else I’ve investigated.

Also, the familiar Hydrogel Polymer Nanocomposites (previously I called them Polymer Nanocrystal ‘Chunks’) had formed over the last 3 months.

And notice here liquid moving inside one of the Polymers:

I believe that the ‘Webs’ had started to deteriorate a bit, after I had teased them apart again before sticking them on the slide and added Water.

This time many Particles were on the slide:

Now, here what is interesting….

I think many of these dispersed Particles were indeed Hydrogel, because after sitting on the Slide this time for 24 hours, near my Router, very complex ‘Nano Smart City’ patterns formed with their typical shiny plastic look! I believe these complex crystalline ‘antenna’-shaped and dendritic structures are comprised of not only Hydrogel and other Polymers, but Salts, and the chemicals and heavy metals that make up the ‘Webs’. These are much more complex and three-dimensional in layers than previous ‘Nano Smart City’ patterns I have photographed before. Some microscopists dismiss these structures as Salt Crystals, but it is apparent to me that there is much more going on, where the Nanoparticles use the Crystalline patterning as scaffolding. And, we know from Chemical Analysis of these ‘Webs’ that there are many complex components in these ‘Webs’.

Note the pool of Hydrogel mixed with Particles settling at the bottom of the photo above and below.

Here, if you missed it are images from Will: Micronaut of mysterious Pellets encased within Filaments.

These MIGHT be Algae spores. however, it doesn’t mean that they weren’t intentionally put there as part of the Payload, OR that these ‘spores’ are not Synthetic Biology. (Neither myself nor FM8 found these in our parts of the sample). They might have gotten caught in the web as they hit the ground. The ‘Webs’’ landed over 200 miles from the coast of California.

Notice the first strand looks just like the other Filaments in the Webs.

Here is a compilation of links of past videos and Substack Links on the Subject of these mystery Spider Webs/Silks that have fallen from the sky in at least the US and Europe for at least the last decade. If I have left any Links out, that you know of, please put them in the Comments. Note that many of these Links have Links within them, tracing back to other sources:

All the links to MellowKat’s original video gathering the ‘Webs’, to all the Substack Posts of what we found back then can be found Here:

Yes, we know that these mysterious Webs have been investigated various times in the past, including Clifford Carnicom: https://carnicominstitute.org/global-validation/ and here is his Heavy Metal Report: https://carnicominstitute.org/environmental-filament-project-metals-testing-laboratory-report/ And this video from 2016 from The HAARP Project:

and this video compilation, including Terry Lawton, by Wicked Truths - https://odysee.com/@wickedtruths:2/Synthetic-Webs-from-the-Sky---Transgenic-Spider-Goats:1?r=CyVGhsPSKa9LHeYyfrkgrnfGosLzv47S

and the Spider Silk Polymers were researched by Dr. Ana Mihalcea:

Deeper Dive: I hope you have all seen the incredible exclusive interview with Swiss research team, WIR who used New analysis to on Reinette Senum’s our local Geoengineering Champion, Substack here:

As detailed in the video above, these ‘Webs’ are indeed intentionally synthetically manufactured as a concoction and dispersed via mechanisms inside an airplane, completely forming in mid-air, to be dropped in specific geographical areas, as highly sophisticated targeted Agricultural, Environmental and Human Bio-Terrorism.

As this investigation continues to unfold– within the greater context of Geoengineering assault upon humanity, the Environment and all creatures– I highly encourage everyone to watch the upcoming International Panel on Geoengineering & Weather Manipulation on this Wed, February 19th at 11am Pacific Time. Or later if you can’t make it then. Registration is now closed to participate live, but the Link is here:

In the meantime, STAY FREE! STAY HUMAN!

Share

Leave a comment