Thanks to a Subscribers request, I have assembled this List (in no particular order) of the Optical Microscopists on Substack who are investigating the visible Microstructures – formed from self-assembled Nano-sized Particles , Metamaterials (such as Hydrogel, Graphene, metals , etc.)– found in samples of human and animal blood, bodily fluids, potable waters, injectable and non-injectable pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, food, household products, and environmental samples.

Please Note that we do know as Optical Microscopists that we can’t “See Nanotechnology at the Nano Scale” without an Electron Microscope, however, we know that some of these un-visible / Nanoparticles / Nanofibers / Nanobots, etc. are programed to assemble themselves into visible Microstructures , becoming visible as Assembling/Disassembling Particles, Structures, Behaviors and Patterns. Most of us agree that what we are referring is the technology of ‘ Nanotechnology ’ and Synthetic Biology, hence the shorthand of ‘ Nanos ’.

Probably, the most common structure, besides Particles, found is a Nanofiber or Nanofilament or Nanoribbon:

There are about 21 Substackers so far, that I know of doing this type of Microscopy.

Note that there is certainly not 100% consensus on terminology when identifying found Structures, activity and processes under the Microscope; all these Stackers have different backgrounds, training, levels of practical and research experience, and thus, opinions…and we do argue with each other! Some Microscopists here are professionals in their scientific, medical, or nutritional fields, and some are ‘citizen Microscopists’ (like myself), using a variety of Equipment, Objectives and Magnifications: Dark Field, some use Light Field, some use Phase Contrast. Everyone has their own ‘angle’, and I believe that this (dare I say) ‘diversity is a strength’ in this worldwide grassroots investigation, which includes others not on Substack, of course (where you may also find some obfuscators, detractors and charlatans).

I don’t agree 100% with all of these Microscopists; I think we are still decoding this advanced technology while researching the Industry Literature, publications, diagrams and videos available and using both scientific principles of observations and gut intuition. We learn things and follow course. Even if some, myself included, are ‘just plain wrong’, I think everyone’s research, amateur and professional, here has something to offer the Nanotech/Syn-Bio discovery discussion. I don’t like throwing out babies with the bathwater; I like doing my own research to see for myself.

So, I encourage you to Subscribe to whomever’s Posts with whom you resonate, question, compare, research, and of course, if you can– get your own Microscope (of which I do not have a specific recommendation). Note that some of these Stackers also post about other related subjects, so you may have to use the search box on their Page.

If there is anyone that I have missed that you know of, please add their Substack Link in the Comments section, and I will Edit this Post!

