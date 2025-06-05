Those Nicotine Patches that people are using to ‘detox the Spike Protein’ are also embedded with Nano-assembled Structures, including colored Fibers/Filaments, and different colored confetti-like Specs/Spotches, just like the x39 Patches I looked at.

Are they Biosensors? I Don’t know.

Fibers also self-assembled inside them, after being heated up under an Infrared Lamp.

There are many brands to choose from . I looked at these 2 Brands, only because I knew people who had them; I did not go out and buy any.

Sefudun® and AVĒVA®

Once again, the Question is: are these Fibers/Filaments intentionally added, or are they “Nano Garbage” that has fallen into the Patches in the factory? Are there Nanoparticles landing in the Patches and then they assemble over time?

Patch #1: SEFUDUN® Brand “Quit Smoking Nicotine Patch”

Manufactured, Distributed or Labelled by Shenzhen Shandian Jingling Technology, Co. Ltd. A company that also manufactures “Hair Growth Serum”.

(There is also a Shenzhen Jingling Technology Co. – without the ‘Shandian’ –that manufactures Wlectronics, but after some Internet search, it is very probable that it is a totally different company. )

This Patch is an “unapproved (by FDA) Homeopathic Over-The-Counter Medication. Not sure how this is “Homeopathic”.

The Active ingredient is Nicotine (21 mg, 14 mg or 7 mg). NOTE: I looked at the 7mg Patch, the lowest dose.

The Inactive Ingredients are: Polyester-5 (TG-38), Acrylic Acid, Methacrylic Acid/Methyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aluminized Polyester, Cellulose Paper.

Here is a FDA Report (“not associated with the FDA/Food and Drug Administration”): https://fda.report/DailyMed/314e6f25-8fd0-38ba-e063-6294a90aca8b

This Patch is relatively small, about an inch long, and opaquely ‘skin’ colored. Here it is with the transparent, plastic film peeled off, sticky side side up.

I only looked at ONE Patch. These images are under Dark Field without a Coverslip. (Click on image to enlarge.)

WTF is this?

The colored confetti-like Specs/Spotches/Chunks, both clear and of different colors seem to be intentionally added; they seem to be a Patch ‘thing’ that I also saw in the x39 Patches. So are they part of the ‘SMART delivery system’, and delivery of what…?

Now, under Infrared Heat Lamp:

I did the same thing that I did with the x39 Patches, and heated up the Nicotine Patch to about body temperature for 6+ hours.

I Do think that these new Fibers/Filaments assembled after being heated up:

(Click on image to enlarge.)

And I don’t remember seeing these Colorful Specs/Splotches below the first time, but it’s possible that I missed them:

Look how this one seems to have melted a bit. I didn’t see that at all happen to the similar confetti Specs/Splotches in the x39 Patches.

After 24 hours, I put the Patch under the Infrared Heat Lamp for an Additional 6 hours and these Additional Fibers/Filaments appeared:

So Are any of these structures part of the “Smart Control Technology” ??

Or are they just using the word “Smart” as a marketing term?

Patch #2: AVĒVA Brand “Nicotine Transdermal System Stop Smoking Aid”

You can read all about AVĒVA Pharmaceutical Technologies as a business. They also make Fentanyl Transdermal Drug Delivery Patches!! And Sufentanil– “an opioid analgesic reported to be 10x as potent as Fentanyl”– Don’t mix any of those up puppies! Haha!

https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/contractors/drug-delivery/avera/

Even though the Manufacturer is AVĒVA, the Distributor’s packaging says “Rugby®”

This Patch is FDA Approved. I looked at the 21 mg Patch.

This one is really big (about 2 inches) and after peeling off the removable backing, I had to tape it upside down (sticky side up) on 3 slides and keep that flat on the microscope stage. Not easy to do. Perhaps there is a better way.

I will say that this Patch looked ‘better’ than the Sefudun Patch, in terms of having less Fibers/Filaments….but I did only look at One Patch of each. But it is enough to tell me that Patches in general are likely contaminated with Nanotech.

Once again, these clear crystalline confetti-like sprinkles are part of the Patch technology, that I also found in the x39 Patches. They may be part of the “time-release” technology.

And, similarly, here are those same colored confetti-like Specs/Splotches. Mostly in the orange-ish color range, but also other colors. So I am again not sure that these are nefarious “Nanotech”, but not sure why there are different colors (they range from Red to Green to Blue to Yellow to “Nude” to Orange”.)

The last Red image is technically a Fiber/Filament.

And this larger Fiber/Filament below:

Now under Infrared Heat Lamp after 6+ hrs.

I THINK that these Fibers/Filaments assembled due to the Infrared Heat. They are all embedded in the Patch; the Patch was covered, so nothing would fall on top of it both times it was under the Heat lamp.

The orange Spec/Splotch was likely there before, but the transparent Fiber/Filament is new. The Red Fiber/Filament might be the same as the one found before the Infrared Heat, if it moved and reconfigured itself.

Then, after an Additional 6 hours of Infrared Lamp Heat, some new Fibers/Filaments appeared:

and I didn’t see this Pink/Red sand-like, confetti-like Sprinkles before.

In Conclusion:

1. I do not know if the Nano-assembled structures inside any Patch technology is intentional or accidental contamination.

Are any of these Fibers or Confetti-like Specs acting as Biosensors transmitting Data? I do not know.

2. I do not think that these tiny FIBERS/FILAMENTS, once Assembled, can EMBED into your skin from the Patch, but I could be wrong. The Nanoparticles may be transdermal, and then embed through the glue medium, once heated up by the body.

3. Let us also remember that the Big Pharma demons have “Vaccine Patches” planned, and I think we will see Patch Technology more and more accepted as a method of “convenient medication”.

4. My Question Still is: If Infrared Heat causes Fibers/Filaments/Nanos to self-assemble, should we be using Infrared Light Therapy to help us Sweat to Detox? – I suppose if you can Sweat OUT the Nanos.

5. Let me just say that I personally don’t use or endorse Nicotine in any form for any ‘health’ reason, mostly because Nicotine is POISON for the body!

4. Please send me a Direct Message if you have any other kinds of Patches, BESIDES Nicotine Patches or the x39 Patch (other LifeWave® Brand products would be interesting.)

STAY FREE! STAY HUMAN!

