Here’s what I found in the lone, one day Mystery Fog attack up here on January 6, 2024.

I collected Fog via tree leaf drip in the morning AND from my de-humidifier that was directly next to an open door. I looked at 6 slides of liquid.

Most of what I found was #Lots of Particulate Matter, # Some Bacteria # Some colorful mystery chunks, and many of #The Usual Suspects:

Note: Many of these Images have multiple Categories of Structures in the same photo and video.

Example of the general amount of Particulates on one corner of the Slide found in the Fog Water:

Check out this Swarm of moving Nanobots collected in my Dehumidifier!

More Polymer Nanocrystal ‘Chunks’ with moving Bots building it (Full screen to see them all):

Nano Toucan Sam from Froot Loops (no actual fruit required) Did you know that Kellogg’s was a chemical warfare manufacturer in WWII, and Then went into the Breakfast Cereal biz afterwards? What do do with all those left over chemicals??)

More Nanobot videos below in other Categories.

Nanofiber looped across itself surrounded by Colloidal Molecules attracted and repelling from each other

Nanofiber looped across itself surrounded by Colloidal Molecules attracted and repelling each other

Here is that same junction of Fibers with Moving Bots within the Hydrogel that is hugging it:

Full screen to see Nanobots inside near the junction

Layers of Hydrogel are attracted to and surround this Fiber. I think it is building layers intentionally, along with the Nanoparticles attracted to it. Some particles are merely moving towards it in the ebb and flow, however.

And, below, Nanobots inside the Hydrogel building the Nanofiber:

More Usual Suspect Fibers below, in a variety of sizes, shapes and colors, some with Polymer Nanocrystal ‘Chunks’ and some with Construction Bubbles attached.

Here is the Polymer showing Moving Nanobots building it:

“Nano Polymer Crystal Angel or Butterfly?”

“Nano Snoopy on his Doghouse watching the Nano stars go by”

“Nano Dinosaur bones or Snake Verebrae”

Below, with Nanobots constructing inside

+ MYSTERY CHUNKS

Not sure if this Yellow-Green Chunk is organic material, polymer or chemical. Polymer Nanofibers are attached to it.

why is this Neon green?

I have never seen anything like the two videos below before!

Quite honestly, I expected to see more of things I’d never seen before. But I did not encounter the ‘flakes’ that people showed with their flashlights in other parts of the country, nor did I find a layer of dust or sediment, such as Reinette Senum showed.

I will say that I used a magnet on some of the slides, but did not find any metallic particles. But that does not mean that metals weren’t present, as I do not have the lab equipment to test it.

I Believe that the Mystery Chem Fog phenomenon all over the country had these purposes:

Fog of Nanoparticles to make more Polymer structures, and lots of Polymer structures already formed, as part of a more intense Nano assault on the population and the land.

Fog of Nanoparticles to ignite more ‘wildfires,’ such as we saw in Southern California this week

Fog of Nanoparticles for Drone Cloaking

Fog of Nanoparticles for continued electro-magnetizing of the atmosphere for the Internet of Things/Bodies (see Elana Freeland’s work and Books)

Fog to create mystery, confusion, unsettling in the population as part of 5th Generation Warfare

Fog to induce S.A.D.S. - Seasonal Affected Disorder (and what are the chances that whole phenomenon was always engineered??)

Fog to further the Climate Change Agenda

