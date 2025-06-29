VIDEO: Nanotech-based Contamination in Zeolite Products

This is a video version of my Zeolite investigation of MasterPeace that I published in May, 2024,

Plus an investigation of Pure Body Extra Nanosize Zeolite Spray by Touchstone Essentials.

This video stands by itself in that the first part is somewhat duplicative of the Overview- Introduction to Nanotechnology videos where I explain my work and some of the basics about identifying Nano-assembled microstructures, for those new to this type of microscopy, as I made this video for an interview that did not get published.

As you know, I tend to be on the skeptical side of most Detox products, especially ones that are popular or an “Alternative Health Fad”, that have lots of social media and YouTube endorsers that may not know what they are actually talking about, but make a profit from selling such ‘miracle’ products. Of course, Zeolites are not new; they have become an unquestioned staple in Detox protocols– but more reason to revisit them!

Likely an evaporation process of nanoparticles within Pure Body Extra, but gosh, it’s a bit creepy, don’t ya think?

I’m not saying that there may not be some Detox benefits to using Clinoptilolites (but perhaps it is best used for environmental cleanups rather than our bodies?).

The information below is NOT in this video, so I am adding it here.

New research by electron microscopist Maria Crisler has found that silica-rich Zeolites actually AID the Hydrogels in Nanotech/Syn-Bio in forming stronger. I believe Sabrina Wallace said something similar.

Zeolites are a category of naturally occurring Tectosilicate mineral, mainly consisting of aluminosilcates in a microporus (surface area for absorption) crystalline formation. There are over two hundred types of Zeolites, and they have different ratios of silica-aluminum. Zeolite advocates will tell you that you are not ingesting any Aluminum, however some brands were found to have a VERY Toxic amounts of heavy metals. (https://www.naturalnews.com/051776_zeolites_detoxification_challenge_blood_lead_levels.html)

Silica, and the polymer Silicone, appears to be a huge part of Nanotechnology, Synthetic Biology, Geoengineering and the Transhumanization of the Human Species. The mad scientists also manufacture synthetic Zeolites to make them more uniform.

From an online presentation by Maria Crisler:

Just doing a quick search on ScienceDirect for papers on ‘Zeolites + Synthetic Biology’, I found this:

One of the main current trends is a combination of zeolites and ZIFs with other nanomaterials (i.e., nanoparticles, quantum dots, nanowires) to create complex nanocomposites, which allows creation of ultrasensitive biosensors. From: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772950822004575#f0030

I am NOT concluding that if you ingest Zeolites, or the products I’ve investigated, that they will help build electrochemical Biosensors and Smart Devices inside your body….but more investigation is needed. We need to question EVERYTHING that is put out into the marketplace as a possible covert operation or having a ‘dual use’, and the Transhumanist mad scientists have been very sneaky about getting all these substances in our bodies via breathing, eating, drinking and skin absorption.

Sparkly Polymer Filament in MasterPeace

Clinoptilolite is a naturally occurring zeolite that is one of the numerous materials utilized in these composites [2]. It has a lot of interest because of its great stability, selectivity, and cation-exchange capability. Because of its ion exchange capabilities and porous structure, clinoptilolite is especially well-suited for environmental remediation, which includes the removal of radioactive materials and heavy toxic metals. - Clinoptilolite enhances the thermal stability of polymers… https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0167732224026266

Note: We also know that Lanthanides are a big part of the nefarious Nanotech/electronic engineering and have been found under Electron Microscopy:

Lanthanides are rare earth metals with strong magnetic effects is significant due to its applications in nanotechnology, their use for the manufacturing of Quantum Dots because of their unique fluorescence. Whistleblower Melissa McAtee, former employee of Pfizer, had reported that she noted in the manufacturing process to see a fluorescent glow of the C19 vials.

So, we have to weigh the benefits vs. the risks of Any Detox Product. But so far, I’m not recommending any Zeolite products, based on:

research showing that silica-rich Zeolites aid in Nanotech and Syn-Bio formation

possible heavy metal contamination (found by some labs, incl Mike Adams)/the overall purity and source of the products (do the companies even know if there ingredients are really pure, or are they just rock dust?)

the (lack of) integrity of Zeolite companies,

and personal stories in The Zeolite Documentary interviews of people who got really sick from taking them: https://www.youtube.com/@lightofhermes

documentation of suspicious Nano-assembled polymer composite microstructures found by myself and at least 4 other optical microscopists - indicative of them not being able to destroy or possibly eliminate them from the body.

‘Enjoy’ the Video!

Meanwhile, while battling wild turkeys using my homestead garden as a nightly salad bar, I’m still working on some other projects, including investigating more LifeWave® Patches, and oh gosh, more experiments with Dental Anesthetics, more Supplements, and redoing the ‘Master List of What Has Nanos in it’ and the Micronaut Photo Magazine, as well as archiving all of Elana Freeland’s 300+ video interviews. As always, thanks for your patience!

STAY FREE! STAY HUMAN!!

