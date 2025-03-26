These were part of the November/December, 2024 investigation of Orabloc®, Carbocaine (by Septodont) and Septocaine® commissioned by Dr. Lundstrom Family Dentistry in Fargo, North Dakota.

but these on YouTube are in Video Montages. You can also read my Report on Dr. Lundstrom’s Website link below:

https://www.fargodentist.net/holistic-dentistry/anesthetic/

Feel free to share the link from Dr. Lundstrom’s website with your Dentist and friends and family in need of Dental Procedures, as it is a professional’s website with more information on his research of Anesthetic Contamination.

Here are All of my Substack Posts on Anesthetics:

Once again, between myself and Dr. David Nixon (please go to his Substack and Search for Anesthetics in his search box), we have investigated about 30 different kinds and brands of Dental Anesthetics and we have Not found One that is not contaminated or adulterated in some way, and we Cannot recommend using one to over the other.

(Please note that Fibers and Filaments (that are Self-Assembled Polymer Composites) are inside of Almost Everything Liquid these days, so those themselves are not special to Dental Anesthetics, but we do not know what they are for).

But personally, Orabloc@ and Carbocaine looked pretty creepy, from the images I captured, and I would not use them on myself.

IF YOU ABSOLUTELY MUST GET DENTAL WORK DONE WITH ANESTHETIC:

ask your Dentist to use as little Anesthetic as possible and that you Detox afterwards.

Here are my Suggestions on Detoxing below:

I do not recommend any other products or electronic gadgets that give off a frequency because I do not have experience with them.

I Know that EDTA, recommended by Dr. Ana Mihalcea, in all of its forms is controversial. I am waiting for my own bloodwork to test my results with it removing Heavy Metals.

As for takin Sodium Citrate, a common food additive, I have taken 1 tsp/2x a day on going. I cannot recommend specific Brands of Supplements listed below. I am unable to give any other specific protocol because I am Not a Health Professional. As always, take or use any product or method at your own risk!

Now, if all this makes you anxious, just take a little comedy break ( and no, we don’t recommend using Laughing Gas instead of Anesthetic, as it doesn’t actually reduce pain.

STAY FREE! STAY HUMAN! BE UN-HACKABLE!

