“Do you like my Nano Plumes"?” (or Perhaps it is a earless Squirrel with a big fluffy tail?)

Bored with the same old Dental Anesthetic images, Un-Hackable Animals?

Apologies for the long holiday wait for a Post, but this one is worth the wait!

This is part 3 of a recent investigation I did of Dental Anesthetics. But this time, I added colorful Stains/Dyes–normally used in microscopy to enhance contrast of biological specimens–and JUST WOW!!

Here is our Septocaine@ (Articaine) Anesthetic from Septodont:

If you read this recent post by Dr. Ana, my photos and videos are from the same Lot # of Septocaine® cartridges investigated for Dr. Lundstrom that showed Graphene Oxide:

This post does not verify identifying Graphene Oxide. However, the Anesthetics showed the Usual Suspects:

Note: Not “Smart Cities”

At first, the images and videos I took of the Septocaine® were not particularly interesting in terms of the Nano (although they were still there) compared to the Orabloc® and the Carbocaine in previous Posts, so I sat on those images for weeks. Then, on New Years Eve, I was feeling rather reckless in the microscopy realm, so I added 2 Stains, and it has forever changed my life as a ‘microscopy artist’!

In all honesty, I was not trained in Biology or Microscopy using Stains, so it is a whole new world to me. Both Dr. David Nixon and Will: Micronaut have posted some excellent images using Stains to determine the difference in ingredients and layers of the Nanostructures. My focus here is on the colors, composition and overall Art for Art’s sake, NOT the Nano, although it might tell us something, including the consistency of Anesthetics to “go off” with Sessile Droplet Evaporation.

For this first experiment, I used Neutral Red and Janus Green (both contain 99% denatured Ethyl Alcohol):

“Neutral Red is a pH indicator which is red under mildly acidic conditions, turning yellow in a more alkaline environment.”

And Yes, FYI, Methylene Blue IS a Stain, as well as ingestable in small quantities, (and no, I have not taken it internally as a Nano Detox, and there is need to argue about its toxicity in the Comments Section) and I will experiment with it on the slide another time.

Process:

I added 10 droplets of Septocaine® spaced out onto 1/2 of a clean slide, to capture the Sessile Droplet Evaporation Process, which I did do 10 times, creating simple Crystals (not complex ‘Chips’).

Here is a Video of the standard Sessile Droplet Evaporation Process at 8x Speed (sped up from a 10 minute process). At the very end, there is some Blue color from the Janus Green Stain on the Crystals.

I then added one big drop of Neutral Red Stain to one half, and Janus Green Stain to the other, close enough that they would easily mix. Being a watercolor artist in my younger days, I knew magic would ensue.

I shot some images and video, and then added another big drop of Anesthetic, after which washed away and dissolving any crystal formations, and the Sessile Evaporation Process happened again, only on some edges of the puddles. This whole experiment on just one 1/2 of a slide lasted 3 hours!

Here are the Beautiful and Phantasmagoric Images I got! (Please look at all of them, as I saved the best for last).

Crystal Series:

These two below exhibit typical “Alluvial Fan” dispersion and condensing of particles.

“Brain Chip Interface”

“Third Rock from the Sun”

Crystal Formation Video below:

Tie-Dye Series:

Red and Blue (Janus Green) make Purple!

“Solar Flare Too”

“Spill at the Cosmetic Counter, Aisle 5”

Note: I am not sure what makes the iridescent Gold color!

Tie Dye Videos below:

Check this one out!

Blue Night Sky Series:

“Day 6, arrived at Crystal Cave, successfully escaped the Matrix.”

“Kansas Mystery Fog Storm”

“Blue Moon over Sand Dune”

Blue Night Sky Video:

Blue Ocean Series:

Blue Ocean Videos Below:

Hidden Bird Series

“Peacock Mum and Baby”

Creepy Demon Series

Feathered Moon Series

Note that most of these were so subtle in light and color, I could not see anything until I photographed them. I then brought up the light in Photoshop.

Could also be in the Hidden Bird Series: “Celestial Swan Spirit”

I am not sure what all this means in terms of Nanoparticles and Nanotechnology in Septocaine®! The difference in colors in moving vesicles and colloidal molecules in the the Sessile Droplet Evaporation process does indicated a difference in materials. Janus Green “when Oxygen is present, it changes to a Blue Color.” The white crystals are likely Sodium with other Nanoparticles. As I said above, I do not know what made the Gold color. I do believe there is technology in there as well.

In time, everything dried out on the slide, and there were no Fibers (I saw only a couple) or Crystals left. Both of these Stains were very toxic, so I do Not recommend ingesting them, of course to detox (unlike Methylene Blue)!

This is just the beginning of my investigation into Stains with Anesthetics, both of which I have a lot of varieties to play with. I just know that they are Pretty and I LOVE this process!

YES, I know that some of you will want Prints of these images! I have also found a printer who will print on lightweight fabric scrolls. Working on it! Thank you for your patience!

REMEMBER TO STAY HUMAN AND STAY FREE in 2025!!

