Orabloc®

is a type of Articaine anesthetic and is manufactured by Pierrel Pharma.

I and other Microscopists have looked at Orabloc® with Epinephrine before and found some very Creepy images. So, no, it’s Not Nano-Free.

What is in Orabloc that makes it sooo creepy??

The Data Sheet says the only ingredients are Articaine, Ephinephrine bitartrate, Sodium Chloride and Sodium Metabisulfite and water.

I did multiple slide investigations from 3 different carpules this time, and found these usual suspects of Structures made from Hydrogel + other materials:

Let’s start with some Cool images:

“The Rebel Alliance destroys the Death Star”- followed by a video of the Crystal formation. (Unfortunately, I couldn’t actually blow it up!)

“Happy Nano New Year!”- These constructed Hydrogel Nanofibers and “Chunks” should obviously not be in the carpule. Some of them just appear to be ‘inactive’ – what I call ‘Nano Garbage’ We found them in virutally everything. The star like-crystal shards are likely Hydrogel and possibly Sodium crystalizing after sitting on the slide. Similar structures are common in Anesthetics after they start to dry out.

This one is kind of pretty, eh?

“Planet Articaine” - Sessile Droplet Evaporation in Process.

Now some Creepy Images:

Not sure if this is Creepy, or Cool! It is the first one I’ve ever seen and please let me know if other microscopists have found this shape in anything.

“Nano Narwhal lost his tusk”

Pretty sure the spiral corkscrew structure is constructed of at least Hydrogel. It constructed after at least 24 hrs under a Cover Slip; it did not come out of the vial this way.

“Nano Crystal Crayfish in Spaaaaace….”..

Sessile Evaporation Droplet in process connecting to a Fiber (Left) , and then after completion in drying mode (Right). The sedimentation eventually disappears, leaving only the Hydrogel Fiber and Crystal.

Nano Picasso Man

“Nano Sting Ray sets itself free from a fishing line” (Sessile Droplet Evaporation with Fiber formation)

I don’t have a creative title for this one, but I dont’ like the look of those sparkly bits…

“Nano Umbilical Cord” - A typical Nano Fiber/Filament, half transparent, half blood red. This does look rather like the bloody Fiberous Rubbery Clots that come out of the veins of dead people, but No, its likely made of a simple polymer material and much, much smaller. Red Fibers are quite common. We do not know what makes the colors.

A complex Nano Polymer Crystal that formed as part of the Sessile Droplet Evaporation process.

Now for some Videos of Sessile Droplet Evaporation forming colorful sedimentation patterns of particles– what I call ‘Alluvial Fans’ and Nano Polymer Crystals.

As I wrote in my last post on Carbocaine , these Crystals form as part of the Sessile Evaporation Process that do condense and construct with the ingredient of Sodium . However, depending upon the amount of material in the droplet, some of these Crystals are way more complex and colorful than simple Salt crystals, which indicates that other ingredients, including Hydrogel, florescents and metals (to build technology) are in the vial, forming ‘Chip-like Structures’. I suspect they could form Biosensors.

That’s all for Orabloc for now. I hope to play with the Anesthetics with a new set of Dyes that another Micronaut gifted me- so look forward to some Colorful Images another time!

MEANWHILE, BACK AT THE LAB….

“Uh…What do You think it is??”…. “I dunno…what do You think it is?”

The Microscopy Information War in regards to Structure terminology is increasingly, disputative and contentious right now, just like all the other Informations Wars.

I am personally sticking with calling THINGS in the categories as I originally named them: such as Nanobots/Microbots, Hydrogel, Crystal ‘Nano Chips’, and Hydrogel Patterns, such as ‘Smart Cities’.

I see what I see, and am open to new information from other microscopists, as well as researching the industry literature. The Nanotech and Syn Bio world is a huge industry and I do not pretend to be an expert; I try to share with other microscopists the evidence that I have discovered, if they are open to hearing.

There Are indeed detractors, Limited Hangouts and Frauds that need to be challenged and exposed, but some people are just making mistakes.

But the impersonal quick-to-Bash and discredit fellow microscopists has to Stop!

Is the attitude really helpful? Respectful dialogue and questioning is much more humane in an increasingly inhumane world of impersonal social media and in the internet information devide and conquer war.

Let’s not go backwards…the Rranshumanists and Controllers are just laughing at us.

I will personally continue to share what I find in future investigations, and continue to make “Microscopy Nano Art” here on Substack. Meanwhile, I am working on a Very time-consuming project: the Micronauts Art Print-on-Demand Magazine of Images by multiple Microscopists becomes available. You can make these images available to others via both guerrilla activism and gifty ways and have them to keep when the Internet becomes even more censored or inaccessible without a Digital ID. I will also let you know when a webshop to view and purchase My photographs is available!

