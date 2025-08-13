I Finally took a sample of my household HEPA Air Filter while replacing it with a fresh Filter (long overdue!). This Austin® Healthmate Jr. Air Filter was positioned next to my bedroom window, and my now-deceased beloved indoor-outdoor kitty would hop on and off of it every day. I live in a rural environment with plenty of Chemtrails overhead. My area has also been hit with the toxic “Chem Fog” this past year, as well as engineered “wildfires” within the past 5 years.

This is the older version of the Healthmate Jr. HEPA Air Filter that I have used for over 10 years, changing the filter (ideally) every 5 years. It’s pricey, but worth it. Link at the end of the Post.

Yes, I opened the unit outside, and wore a chemical respirator and gloves. I apologize that I did not document this process in photos- but yes, it was gross!

I scraped the outer and the inner Filter into a mason jar and added a little bit of water to keep the ‘dust’ down so I would not inhale it and to activate any Hydrogel particles in there. (Yes, I keep the lid tight) As you can see, much of it clumped together. Some of the clumping may be from cat hair.

I took a few drops and put it on a slide.

What I found

Now, I am Not an Air Quality Expert, nor a Biologist, but can I identify some of the particles based on another investigations of that nasty Chem Fog.

I live on fallow agricultural land and some of the particulates may be ‘dry soil’ blown in from my pesticide-loving neighbor’s leaf blower, but then again, since all soil is has been saturated for the last 20-30 years with Geoengineered Nanoparticles, including Polymers, Nanosensors, SMART Dust/Biosensors and Heavy Metals, how much of soil is really earth anymore??

Most of my images in this Post are Videos, so you can see the ACTION, ACTION, ACTION!

Below you will see a bit of what is known as “Brownian Motion”– small particles rotating and vibrating when directed with light and heat of the microscope–but I think what you will also see are Nanoparticles and what I think are autonomously-propelled Microbots dancing around.

And, I was shocked at how much Bacteria was trapped in my Air Filter!

You can identify some of the Bacteria as the oblong things zooming and shooting around erratically. Perhaps the added water aided them in reproducing because it sure seemed like there were more and more the more I looked!

…and there were tons of these little round orange egg-looking things- spores?

Here you can see larger chunks, which at first I thought were Composite Polymer Chunks (and they may indeed by in there), but then confirmed that they are actual Dried Skin Flakes (following up in another Post on What came off of my Skin!). This is what we are told 99% of “Dust” actually is.

And Yes, there were CBD Polymer Filaments/Fibers

Below you see a classic Polymer Filament/Fiber while other particles flow past it towards the edge of the slide, however, some particulates were directly interacting with the Filament/Fiber.

Here you can see as the water evaporates across the slide, it creates a line of Hydrogel that pools and eddies the particulates and wraps around the Filament/Fiber.

Here are some more videos of this junk moving around due to the evaporation process. Note, in these videos, as the junk ‘snowballs’ as the wave of Hydrogel pushes the water, yes, some of the particulates are moving from the force of movement.

Here’s more evidence of Hydrogel drying on the slide in its typical formation.

Conclusions so far:

I can for sure say that this tiny particular sample contained:

• Hydrogel nanoparticles

• Salts (more evidence in next post)

• Polymer Filaments/Fibers

• Skin Flakes

• Unidentified Bacteria (some bacteria is good or harmless tho, eh?)

• Unidentified natural soil particulates

• Unidentified micro-size structures from Nanoparticles

• Unidentified Spores of some kind

(Perhaps someone could do some more research here on identifying those orange spore thingys– https://inspectapedia.com/Microscopy/Mold_Spore_Photographs_by_Microscope.php

What about SMART Dust? I can’t say for sure.

What’s lurking in YOUR HEPA Filter??

I do think at least one, if not multiple, Air Filters is necessary for every home in order to trap as many of these Geoengineering particulates. I’ve prioritized it financially for myself. I think its one of the most important ways we can take control of our home environment in terms of minimizing the amounts of Nanos, Hydrogel Nanoparticles, Heavy Metals, as well as Bacteria and Fungal Spores, vehicle exhaust, and other ‘pollution’ that is “accidentally” released into our environment. This is the Sh*te that we and our animal companions inhale, and settles on everything in our homes!

I recommend keeping the Air Filter on all the time, and put them on High at last at night, not in that room, or or when you are not at home. And if you have a ceiling fan, to keep that circulating (and clean). You can buy the Austin© Pre-Filters separately, and I think its worth it to buy multiple ones (they are cheap) and change them at least every year (and the main filter at least every 5). I did not buy the VOC Pre-Filter for my purposes, but it couldn’t hurt.

I have had two of the Austin® Healthmate Jr.s for over 13 years that have been ON for most of that time, and I recently bought the little model ( called “IT” ) as a present for my Microscope in to keep the area clean. (Even though you are Not supposed to put anything heavy on top of it. I could move it to the side.) This smaller unit is also portable to put in your vehicle, if you hook it up to a 200-300 Watt car inverter (not included). Bulky, yes, but I’ve tried other small plastic air filters for my truck that broke easily.) https://austinair.com/shop/austin-air-it/

I have NOT looked at any other HEPA Brands, so I cannot tell you whether other brands you own or have considered buying are as good.

They are heavy duty made of steel. They filter down to 0.1 micron (Nano-sized). They are “Medical Grade”. They last for many years (over 13 in my case!) They are Made in America by a small company! They have great customer service! You can read more here:

https://austinair.com/

This is not really an Advertisement, I just thought you’d want to know what I used and what I recommend. During rainy season, I also recommend using a dehumidifier to trap Nanos.

I will do another post within a week so show you more images, especially of any Hydrogel formations!

You are welcome to share any of my posts as well as use any of my images and videos for educational purposes with credit of ©Unhackable Animal. Thank you!

STAY FREE! STAY HUMAN!!

