Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley's avatar
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
2d

Excellent footage as always! Your Olympus and photography skills rock!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leon's avatar
Leon
2d

Hello, FWW;

Thank you for looking & openly sharing your findings. There are Air Purifiers nowadays with UV light (usually located after HEPA filters). UV light eliminates 99.9% of all pathogens. Austin® Healthmate Jr. doesn’t have it. You might need to look for unit with UV light.

Best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by FreedomWarriorWoman
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 FreedomWarriorWoman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture