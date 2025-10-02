The rainy season started ‘unseasonably’ early this Autumn in northern California, thanks to our Weather controllers. Whenever there is a big or unusual dump, I think that they really must want their latest Chemtrail concoction in the soil and Water supply, and fast. I am both happy and sad for my abundant garden. I wash off my veggies with well Water, and I just don’t know which is purer.

I have done a couple previous samples of Water from Rain and Mystery Fog earlier,

but I wanted to take a look at this Rain and share with you what is coming down from the sky where I live.

My Optical Microscope cannot determine individual chemicals or minerals (like aluminum, barium, strontium, cesium, etc), but I can see familiar self-assembled Composite Polymer structures, Bacteria (but I cannot determine what they are specifically), Hydrogel and salts. This time I hope to send in a Water sample for testing to see what chemicals and metals show up. Stay tuned…

SOME GEOENGINEERING AEROSOL INGREDIENTS:

Note: This website is no longer online, however I got this image from Elana Freeland.

And here’s another List from a PowerPoint by Nikki Florio of BeeHeroic.com, and unfortunately, I cannot read the weblinks clearly enough to retype them:

Note that Polymer Fibers and & Morgellon Fibers are listed, originally investigated by the independent scientist, Clifford Carnicom in the 1990’s. As I have written before, I believe that some of Polymer Filaments/Fibers come down from the spray intact, while others assemble from Nanoparticles in the environment and in products while form on the Microscope slide, when activated by liquid and the heat of the light and EMF frequency, among other programmed triggers. They stop assembling when they’ve run out of Particles.

WHAT I FOUND

I laid 5 clean slides out in the Rain and allowed it to pool on top, and added a slip cover on top.

Sediments

This one has some interesting geometric and ferning patterns. I do not know what the Blue is. Why Particles settle in these formations I don’t know.

Lots of interesting Hydrogel Formations

Those of you who are familiar with my work know that Hydrogel will move across the slide, picking up Nanoparticles and expanding along the way. At some point it stops. So when we capture Hydrogel on film, it is in a process, until it ‘solidifies’ into a ‘chunk’ or Filament/Fiber, or just a spec.

What’s in, or what was in, that Void surrounded by Hydrogel?

“Your Brain on Nanos”

Below is my favorite capture of this investigation. Do you see her?

Below you can see examples of Hydrogel wrapping itself around other objects it comes in contact with on the slide, likely building a layer. It’s not simply water evaporating on the slide.

Lots of Polymer Fibers/Filaments

This one (and the image below) are an interesting green color. Could it be Algae?

Why are the beaded water bubbles lining up like that?

interesting ‘marbling’ of tinier particles underneath the Filament/Fiber

This Aqua Blue color is really rare, and yes, it does kind of look like a snake or frog face at the top, doesn’t it?

Rare to see a broken Filament/Fiber, hanging on for life

Also rare to see partially colored Filaments/Fibers

Some sort of Nano Light Saber Paperclip Rifle.

Lots of familiar Composite Polymer ‘Chunks’

I also found a bunch of these rounded-edged rectangular, speckled Composite Polymer ‘Chunks’, that all looked similar, amidst the Hydrogel bubbles:

I think there is another one of those rectangular chunks on the right side.

I think there are two or three of these rectangles glomed onto each other and this Fiber/Filament.

And then there were some colored mystery Chunks that I keep finding in things like Patches and Supplements. And gosh, I wish I knew what they were!

Below is a mystery conglomerate of various synthetic and possible natural components. I’m not sure what the Yellow is. Is it Sulfur? The large bubble and the small purple bubbles on the edges are likely Hydrogel.

Take a close look at the ‘bubble’ at the bottom, and where it touches what I think is a Composite Polymer chunk. There are tiny Autonomous Moving Particles that I believe are building the cluster. This is different movement than the noticeable flow of liquid from right to left and the descending bacteria at the top right of the frame.

And below, there are Autonomous Moving Particles hovering near the bubble on the top right…

And below, there is no Hydrogel bubble attaching itself to the Composite Polymer, but many Autonomous Moving Particles. Bacteria are the hot dog looking things wiggling around.

Look at the Autonomous Moving Particles inside the right side. The other Particle, zooming from left to right is likely caught up in the flow of water on the slide.

Bacteria and other organisms

“Nano Pac Man” - I saw things like this in my Mystery Fog samples. I think they are some sort of collapsed shell of a simple organism or parasite eggs.

I’m mot sure what this is, but I think it is Hydrogel surrounding a cluster of those organisms above, or a combo of synthetic and organic material.

Conclusion of Findings:

• Not surprising, I found Polymer Fibers/Filaments of various colors and Composite Polymer Chunks.

• I found some new rectangle-shaped, speckled Polymer structures. Could they be Biosensors?

• I found plenty of Hydrogel

• I found some Autonomous Moving Particles building structures

• I found some unidentified Bacteria and indication of natural organisms. These may just have been floating around the air.

• I found some mystery colored particles and tiny sediment particles

• I did Not find any Salts. Salts usually make ferning or branching or crystalline patterns.

• After 24 Hours additional Polymer Fibers/Filaments and Polymer Composite Chunks emerged.

• After 24 hours, no ‘ Smart City Patterns’ formed from the Hydrogel . (My Microscope sits within two feet of my WIFI Router)

If I succeed in getting this Water tested, I will post the Results.

Meanwhile, I am working hard to get the Micronaut Microscopy Magazine finished and will let you know when it’s available!

STAY FREE! STAY HUMAN!

