The update on the Micronaut Photography Magazine is that is going to be amazing!…..and…due to several factors including a physical injury, my new adorable kittens causing unending ‘catus interruptus’, changing publisher platforms, and it being Christmastime now….well, I am frustratingly not going to make it to the pre-Christmas printing Deadline. Deep Apologies if this was on your Holiday Wish List! I am now aiming for January. Myself and the other Substack contributors will notify everyone when it is ready to order as a Print-on-Demand publication. Those of you who are Founding Members will receive a complimentary copy.

Here are a few new 2 page spreads:

Liquid Crystals in Carbocaine Dental Anesthetic in the Sessile Evaporation Process. Photo Credits: Unhackable Animal

Live Human Blood decomposing with expanding Hydrogel. Photo Credit: Tobias Beharrell

Hydrogel Article. Photo Credits: Unhackable Animal

WTF is in the Fog, Episode Dec. 2025

If you live in northern California, you have noticed and questioned this unending unseasonable dreary FOG that has blanketed our beautiful state. I think we are going on three weeks of gloom now. That being said, I heard from Jason Christoff that Lativa has been grey and sunless for weeks as well.

I have NO Doubt that our latest deployment has multiple functions:

• Keeping the seasonal depression going along with the global tyranny

• Deployment of particulates designed to make everyone sick (Time for your CV & Flu Shot!).

• Possible cloaking of drones or nefarious Space Fence Lock Down Control Grid technologies

I looked at 6 samples of fog water left out overnight that directly landed on slides. They are comparable to the previous Fog samples from almost a year ago:



Here’s what I found from December 15, 2025:

Here’s some landscape of particulates drying on the slide. The Lines are likely from the coverslip sliding.

What is this rusty colored shite? It looks like someone dropped a bunch of Himalyan Pink salt. Does it have iron in it? I am not saying that these chunks are Composite Polymers. However, they are familiar.

this one kind of looks like the UK

I remember seeing one of these Neon Green chunks the last time.

And, yes Composite Polymer Fibers/Filaments

After 24 hrs, here’s what additionally Self-assembled (without adding Infrared Heat) and how the remaining water evaporated to create particulate patterns:

Not sure what this is. Never seen the pink before.

Below is a typical Composite Polymer Chunk.

This looks like a conglomerate of salts and particulates after the water evaporation.

Some Hydrogel Polymer patterns emerged along the edges

Not sure if the below critter is a critter, a plant trichome or a complex Filament cluster.

I will conclude that I’m sorry that I do not know what this shite is. Some of it could be salts, but what kind of salts?

I will say that these little crystalline chunks look very similar to the particulates picked up by my HEPA Filter and in my Rain Samples, not surprisingly.

Thanks for your patience while I finish the Magazine!

Happy All the Holidays!!

STAY FREE! STAY HUMAN!!

