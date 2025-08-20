I created a new slide sample with more of the HEPA Filter Dust in water solution from the closed Mason jar after it had ‘marinated’ for an additional 4 days.

If you missed Part 1- here it is:

Among other Synthetic and Natural Bacterial Organisms, Mr. Pretzel mouth man appeared:

HERE ARE SOME VIDEOS:

Notice how the Bacteria is exploded in replicating after sitting in water!

Gross, Huh? To think we are breathing this Sh*t in every day?!

Certainly, I do not think that “dead flakes of skin” make up the majority of ‘Dust’.

I’m going to let the jar sit for a couple weeks and recheck it, and post anything significant (like we need more evidence!)

Once Again, here is the Air Filter I am using:

https://austinair.com/

One Subscriber let me know that you can buy HEPA Filters that also have UV lights in them, to kill bacteria and airborne pathogens. I am assuming they wouldn’t kill synthetically-engineered bacteria and pathogens- but that takes a laboratory to determine.

