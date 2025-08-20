I created a new slide sample with more of the HEPA Filter Dust in water solution from the closed Mason jar after it had ‘marinated’ for an additional 4 days.
If you missed Part 1- here it is:
Among other Synthetic and Natural Bacterial Organisms, Mr. Pretzel mouth man appeared:
HERE ARE SOME VIDEOS:
Notice how the Bacteria is exploded in replicating after sitting in water!
Gross, Huh? To think we are breathing this Sh*t in every day?!
Certainly, I do not think that “dead flakes of skin” make up the majority of ‘Dust’.
I’m going to let the jar sit for a couple weeks and recheck it, and post anything significant (like we need more evidence!)
Once Again, here is the Air Filter I am using:
One Subscriber let me know that you can buy HEPA Filters that also have UV lights in them, to kill bacteria and airborne pathogens. I am assuming they wouldn’t kill synthetically-engineered bacteria and pathogens- but that takes a laboratory to determine.
The activity on the LHS in the last video is phenomenal, whatever it is.
There are some fascinating arrangements and items captured.
What microscope is used to view these samples? I’m interested to check my own environment, but am loathe to waste my money on something inferior to what you use.