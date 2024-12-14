Ladies! Get ready to cover that gray! It’s Party Season!

If you missed my first post on Hair Products. There are some terrifying videos and cray-cray images I found previously:

See, folks, I’m not ALL Bad News!

Here is the ‘natural’ Permanent Hair Coloring that appears to be Nano-Free!

Here is their website:

https://naturigin.com/

You can watch all the happy, pretty Danish gals in the videos here on their YouTube promo channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NaturiginNaturalHairColours

I’m not saying that there is anything special about Denmark’s products (but who doesn’t want to look like a natural blond Scandinavian bombshell??) or even products that claim to be “natural” or add in things you think must be good for you because you could eat them, like broccoli oil!

Naturigin® Ingredients here: https://naturigin.com/pages/our-ingredients

The other product I used and tested – Naturtint® – claimed to be “natural” had Nanos in them. It’s all about the purity of the ingredients and the manufacturing facility, that a company (large or small) may or may not know is contaminated or adulterated.

Of course, I wouldn’t trust a big Beauty Corporation, for example, even if they touted being ‘cruelty-free’. If they are ultimately owned by a WEF partner, they are probably in on the De-Pop, Great Poisoning and Transhumanism Agenda.– In all your spare time, check out the List here: https://www.weforum.org/partners/#search)

I tested all three components of the Coloring Kit separately two times.

I mixed the two parts to make the Coloring and tested that two times.

OK- Here are some boring Nano-Free photos of Naturigin® Hair Coloring:

Before mixing. These are bubbles, not Nano Spheres or Graphene. The Chunks of sparkly things are the chemicals. No moving Bots or Fibers were found.

After mixing. This is what the whole slide looked like, so No, once again, these are Not ‘Nano Spheres’ or Graphene. No moving Bots or Fibers were found.

Then I tested the packet of “Lock In” Shampoo that you use to wash your hair with afterwards, and that Did have quite a few broken Nanofibers in it: mostly translucent, but I did find one Red one. When I see this kind of display of broken Fibers, believe that these are what I call “Nano Garbage” that did not seem “actively forming”.

Please Note: I Only Checked ONE Color (# 11.0), and have not checked Any other of their products, which include Shampoos, Conditioners and Hair Sprays.

I have yet to test Shampoos and Conditioners in general and need to!) So I cannot claim the purity of Naturigin®’s other products or other Lot #’s.

I will say that I did really like this Brand besides the Nano-lessness because it did not smell either chemical or perfumy when applying it. The ‘Lock In’ Shampoo does have a bit of a light fragrance, which I don’t like. Also, this brand felt softer; the Naturtint® felt like my hair was plated in some sort of stiff chemical armor that was hard to rinse off in the shower, for the initial rinse.

Hope this helps you ladies! Yes, I will let myself go gray in due time, meanwhile….

STAY FREE! STAY HUMAN!

Meanwhile, if you are an Un-Hackable Animal yourself, consider becoming a Monthly ($5), Yearly ($60), or Founding Subscriber to support my work.

Founding Subscribers ($150): Along with your choice of Un-Hackable Animal Gear, you will receive a hard copy of the first to-be-published issue of incredible Nano Microscopy photography by the Micronauts (Dr. David Nixon’s investigative team of independent microscopists), due out as soon as I get it done!!

Share

Leave a comment