On a lighter note…If you want to look ‘cool in skool’ or make your friends envious of how unhackable you are (great conversation starter!) while supporting my work so I can buy more, I’ve created a bunch of new Unhackable Tshirt and Hat designs on in my Etsy Shop, per subscribers request!

These are all print-on-demand and shipped directly to you. Any profit I make goes towards the second printing of The Micronauts Nano Nano Book, and a more affordable microscope to check out to recommend to subscribers.

Check out these new hats!

Etsy might end up deleted these items with the word ‘Geoengineering’, because Climate Change is a protected psyop and goes against woke community guidelines….so get yours sooner rather than later.



And, if You are an Unhackable Animal, you will want to wear your gear proudly.

And check out my new Bumpersticker on a Car Magnet! Thinking about Tshirts and Hats with this one as well…

I’ve re-focused my Shop on adult caps and tshirts, and some stickers too….but if you want a design on something you don’t see or a color option you don’t see, message me on within the Etsy Shop.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/UnhackableAnimal

I very much appreciate your Support!

Share

Leave a comment