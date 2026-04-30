The Micronauts Book is Here! - Watch the Video!
SEE INSIDE THE ENTIRE BOOK IN THIS FLIP BOOK VIDEO WITH MUSIC!
The first publication of its kind, Nano Nano: Microscopy Investigations is a showcase of over 344 stunning color optical microscopy images by an international group of researchers known as The Micronauts. Intriguing photographs paired with short articles reveal assembled synthetic biology and nanotechnology contaminates from hundreds of samples, including drinking water, supplements, pharmaceuticals, household products, environmental samples and bodily fluids, documenting evidence of the undisclosed adulteration of our bodies and the world. This compelling, artistic anthology will provoke curiosity in fellow researchers, health professionals, and the general public about how we are unknowingly being hacked by the transhumanist and AI biodigital convergence agenda to merge organic life with technology.
Note: This is an anthology of photographs taken between early 2023-February 2026, featuring our Substack friends Dr. David Nixon, Tobias Beharrell, Karl Coronas/Man Against the Microbes, and Will: Micronaut.
Unfortunately, I was unable to find a Book Printer to do handle international Drop-Shipping, nor am I able to distribute it internationally via evil Amazon or another distributor, so at this time, Unhackable Publications will be the only Distributor through the new (in process) unhackable-animal.com website, so unfortunately, shipping internationally from the US will be expensive, but the book is totally worth it! If I am able to remedy this later, I will let you know!
ORDER THE BOOK HERE: https://www.unhackable-animal.com/shop
Sign up on the Unhackable Animal Contact Page to win a FREE BOOK (with FREE SHIPPING)!
What’s Next?
Now that the book is finally published I can get back to more investigations!
I am going to take Novalytic by Abeytú Naturals/Maria Crisler’s product, which is the same as Nano Detox by Global Healing/Dr. Ed Group for one month and test my own and other people’s blood for Hydrogel. Note that I do contend that there is No Magic Bullet to clean out the nanotech/syn-bio, I have heard hopeful things about it. So at this time I am not necessarily endorsing it, but will report back.
I am going to try out an affordable microscope so I can recommend one to you all who want to do your own research and will report back.
I also need to finish that revised Field Guide to Nanos/What Doesn’t Have Nanos in it List and repost it!
I am now charging a fee for my Microscopy Investigations. You can contact me on my website and inquire there: https://www.unhackable-animal.com/services
THANKS FOR YOUR SUPPORT
and BE UNHACKABLE!
Thank you for this collection of dark field microscopy... evidence proving the connection between the shots and what the WEF Globalist call 'Transhumanism'... which we all know now was for the hacking, tracking and controlling of mankind... body and mind.
I never thought in a million years we would be in such a horrid microscopic war. A War against the existence of humanity... a war contrived, engineered and carried out by the WEF Globalist elite war mongers and IEEE mad scientist.
Maranatha Lord Jesus. Maranatha!
Matthew 24:21-22...
"For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be.
And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect's sake those days shall be shortened."
Surely the Rapture is soon. For how much more... can our own individual flesh... be able to withstand this onslaught... and deceit... of such wicked and cruel WEF Globalist elite.
I appreciate your determined efforts and successes.
I'm sharing to increase unity amongst humanity, particularly with our intentions involving awareness and all the necessary support that goes with it.
Thanks be to God for the work He does for us while we march on in service, and may He bless us all with His everlasting mercy and love.