Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

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Carol Dickinson's avatar
Carol Dickinson
2d

Thank you for this collection of dark field microscopy... evidence proving the connection between the shots and what the WEF Globalist call 'Transhumanism'... which we all know now was for the hacking, tracking and controlling of mankind... body and mind.

I never thought in a million years we would be in such a horrid microscopic war. A War against the existence of humanity... a war contrived, engineered and carried out by the WEF Globalist elite war mongers and IEEE mad scientist.

Maranatha Lord Jesus. Maranatha!

Matthew 24:21-22...

"For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be.

And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect's sake those days shall be shortened."

Surely the Rapture is soon. For how much more... can our own individual flesh... be able to withstand this onslaught... and deceit... of such wicked and cruel WEF Globalist elite.

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Helenared's avatar
Helenared
2d

I appreciate your determined efforts and successes.

I'm sharing to increase unity amongst humanity, particularly with our intentions involving awareness and all the necessary support that goes with it.

Thanks be to God for the work He does for us while we march on in service, and may He bless us all with His everlasting mercy and love.

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