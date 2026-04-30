SEE INSIDE THE ENTIRE BOOK IN THIS FLIP BOOK VIDEO WITH MUSIC!

is a showcase of over 344 stunning color optical microscopy images by an international group of researchers known as The Micronauts. Intriguing photographs paired with short articles reveal assembled synthetic biology and nanotechnology contaminates from hundreds of samples, including drinking water, supplements, pharmaceuticals, household products, environmental samples and bodily fluids, documenting evidence of the undisclosed adulteration of our bodies and the world. This compelling, artistic anthology will provoke curiosity in fellow researchers, health professionals, and the general public about how we are unknowingly being hacked by the transhumanist and AI biodigital convergence agenda to merge organic life with technology.

Note: This is an anthology of photographs taken between early 2023-February 2026, featuring our Substack friends Dr. David Nixon, Tobias Beharrell, Karl Coronas/Man Against the Microbes, and Will: Micronaut.

Unfortunately, I was unable to find a Book Printer to do handle international Drop-Shipping, nor am I able to distribute it internationally via evil Amazon or another distributor, so at this time, Unhackable Publications will be the only Distributor through the new (in process) u

, so unfortunately, shipping internationally from the US will be expensive, but the book is totally worth it! If I am able to remedy this later, I will let you know!