Short Post today – I got back my Water Testing Report from the Rain sample that I posted photos of on Oct. 2:

Here are the Test Results

Note that I live in semi-rural agricultural Northern California and we have plenty of Geoengineering directly above the property I live on.

I did the Water Test through SimpleLab. They have all sorts of tests, not just Water: https://gosimplelab.com/shop?test-type=dust-surface

Though, I bet they don’t have Nano Tests!

The quick summary of Notable Levels is in the first screen shot, the rest of them I highlighted in orange anything that was detected. Note that the Coliform Bacteria is likely because I cheated and collected the Rain Water almost 10 days while I waited for the kit to arrive in the mail and before I sent it in; you are suppose to send it in the same day, but it wasn’t going to rain again for awhile.

My Overall Tap Score Evaluation Score was 45 out of 99 with 6 Health Concerns affecting the Immune System, Kidneys, Cardiovascular System, Gastrointestinal System, Reproductive System and Developmental, Respiratory System, Eyes, Blood, and Carcinogenic.

There are definitely some known Chemtrail/Geoengineering ingredients in here:

Aluminum

Barium

Potassium

Chromium

Uranium

Arsenic

Lead

Calcium

Manganese

I DO Recommend this Simple Lab Company. The website gives many more details about each thing detected, once you have your Report. However, they do not acknowledge the Source of these ingredients possibly coming from Geoengineering , of course! You know how Uranium is just SO naturally occurring in the air!

I don’t have the time right now to dive deeper into the Chemtrail and Geoengineering ingredients and their purposes. We do know that Aluminum is widely used to help keep the atmosphere dry and ionized/statically-charged for wireless technology and a ‘battle ready’ air space.

In terms of Synthetic Biology and Transhumanism , we know that they want Heavy Metals in us to make us more conductive electrically and wirelessly.

And of course, Heavy Metals make us and all life forms more sick.

I do not see specific Polymer ingredients, like Vinyl Chloride, as being detected– however it looks like they are not able to detect many of them with this specific test.

Remember that there are 7 Major Geoengineering Operations

as first outlined by Clifford Carnicom, and then researched and elaborated on by Elana Freeland. There are subcategories under each of these 7, and they are found in Elana’s spectacular Book Under and Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown, and in many of her interviews and public slide presentations. Elana does not have a website at this time, but I have archived all of her videos on her Odysee Channel (with the most recent to be uploaded) I suggest watching the Presentations Playlist– https://odysee.com/$/playlist/9f6f4d788321e5039b4d6772029e0c3b2c37ece4

I hope to go more deep into this Chemtrail subject later!

Right now I am feverishly trying to finish designing and editing the Micronaut Art & Science Magazine publication, combining the best microscopy photography by 7 microscopists for you to purchase in hard copy or PDF in November! (Founding Members will receive a hard copy). Here is a tiny mock up Preview!

Photo Credit: Dr. David Nixon, Design Layout: Unhackable Animal

Photo Credit: Unhackable Animal

Photo Credits: Will: Micronaut

Photo and Design Credit: Unhackable Animal

STAY TUNED, STAY FREE! & STAY HUMAN!

