Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

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Clot Shot Lab's avatar
Clot Shot Lab
May 18, 2024Edited

Are there any working theories as to why there seems to be more activity on the edges of the slides?

I think we need a Discord group. Specifically for those of us actively studying with microscopes. And also those without microscopes but actively studying the literature and looking for patterns. We need a place where we can all chat together conversationally and brainstorm in real-time.

You're good at coming up with creative names. What should I call the discord server? Would you like to be a moderator?

Edit: matt j.a.o.b informed me that David Nixon has a Discord. So I will see if I can get into that group first before attempting to start my own Discord.

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Richard Rader's avatar
Richard Rader
May 26, 2024

Here you go. https://www.ancientpurity.com/blog/what-lugols-iodine-can-do/ This is the bottle I tested. 2 drops a day. Potassium Iodine 25mg+Iodine 12.5 mg 8333% and distilled water. Yes I know wait till tomorrow. What you see today is not what you will see on the slide tomorrow. During six months observation ciertain criteria becomes obvious. Whats on a slide changes over time. Hydrogel is a shape shifter and probaly 3 types or more. The asteroid chunck or Polymers o Mesogens may be a food sourse. The Danching Horsehead Filaments are alive and dont degrade on a slide. and react to electromagnetic radiation of all types. NPs interacting in the soup and it appears they give the orders to construct What coming soon. Just in the last two months there appear white cells in strange configation packs bunched together on the edge of the slides. Now in the middle of the slides. I consult two labs one says red blood cells and the other white blood cells. I dont tell them how old the pics are. Quess what the glass blood slides are months old and the pics today and the cells dont degrade THATS IMPOSSIBLE. RR

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