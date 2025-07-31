A subscriber of mine asked if I could look at NANOSOMA® Liquid. I was grateful to receive a sample, because it’s an overpriced product. I only looked at the original liquid, not the topical gel or skin cream.

What is ‘Vitamin E TPGS’? – POLYETHEYLENE GLYCOL – a Synthetic Vitamin E

from the 2010 NANO SOMA® Patent – https://patents.google.com/patent/US8722093B2/en

YUM!

Now, I’m sure synthetic Vit. E is actually pretty common, but Polyethylene Glycol is also used in Hydrogel and Nano Polymer construction.

And did you know PEG is the main ingredient in MiraLax® – the laxative!

YUM!

NANO SOMA® is classified as a ‘dietary supplement’, not a drug. It is one of those “All-in-One Miracle’ health products that may take ‘90 days to see benefits’, and the website states that can be taken by anyone, or any animal, ongoing, forever. So, that is also good for Sales!

WHAT IS IT?

Policosanol

Policosanol is the generic term for a mixture of long chain alcohols extracted from plant waxes. (“ols” indicates an alcohol. ) A quick search on the Web indicates it is commonly used as a supplement form to lower cholesterol, as well as to reduce platelet aggregation, with some adverse reactions:

Policosanol was generally well tolerated in human trials, with adverse reactions including rash, fatigue, headache, weight loss, excess urination, and insomnia - https://www.drugs.com/npp/policosanol.html

NANO SOMA® is the brand name for Metadichol® (which is also called Magicdichol®), which is made from ‘active’ ingredient is a lipid molecule called Policosanol.

Metadichol® is not just trademarked, but also Patented as a Nanoparticle in many countries- https://magicdichol.info/worldwide-patents/

I looked at a couple Patents and did find this reference to Co-Polymers in it:

And Wikipedia classifies Policosanol as a Polymer - (YUM!)

CLAIMS

NANO SOMA® claims that it “Supports Overall Health and Immune System” …. by “empowering the body’s innate intelligence”

NANO SOMA® prompts the body to produce essential nutrients and to regulate important bodily functions.

namely, Vitamin D and Vit. C.

According to the marketing website, NANOSOMA.com, many testimonials indicate use as healing from their skin ailments. That would make sense considering Vit. D and Vit. C help heal the skin.

The Company, NanoRx (Yes, that’s the name) has done many of its own independent Studies to prove its efficacy:

https://magicdichol.info/publications-about-metadichol-available-at-independent-websites/

Here is one Study:

https://www.hilarispublisher.com/open-access/metadichol-and-vitamin-c-increase-in-vivo-an-openlabel-study-2376-1318-1000163.pdf

It also ‘claims’ (but doesn’t claim) to cures Viruses! The “Article” below seems to be one of those Marketing Articles, and it looks like Dr. Raghavan, a chemist and the developer of various “nanomedicines” who specializes in combating “viruses” jumped on the Covid Cure bandwagon to promote his product in 2021.

Studies conducted in India, the U.S. and Switzerland have suggested that Metadichol® is effective against bacteria, TB and Malaria. https://researchoutreach.org/articles/metadichol-novel-nano-lipid-formulation/ This is too colorful for me to understand the science here. But it sure looks sciencey.

Dr. Raghavan also ‘claims’ (but can’t he can’t really claim) that NANO SOMA® can ‘cure’ diabetes, assist your body in ‘aging gracefully’, and “boost strength and stamina” and improve “cognitive abilities”.

I have not personally tried this product and I am not claiming that it is either effective, nor ineffective, for anything.

However, the magicdichol.com website does show some Before and After photos– taking a few drops of and indicating that it helped kill the Epstein-Barr ‘Virus’, as well as relieving rouleaux formation / stacked aggregation of immobile Red Blood Cells. I must say that I am not convinced of the documentation of results. You can take two samples back to back of blood, and one can be rouleauxed and the next not.

Here’s what I found under the Microscope:

Here are the visible sparkly and glistening particles in emulsion floating around. I have never seen anything like this before, so it must be the Policosanol ingredient in the shape of flat specs. But, according to the Patent, the Policosanol Nanoparticle is said to be .53 nm in size (which is smaller than I can see under optical microscopy). I do not think all of these are Nanotech or microrobots, but I do think there may be some, or Hydrogel particles building Polymer structures within there.

Here are some of the particles evaporating under the cover slip. I do not know why some are cloudy and blue, but it indicates how small they are. Are these also the Policosanol? It reminded me of Dental Anesthetic evaporation, but I am not making an assumption here of ingredients. I am not sure what the crystals – long or chunks – left behind are.

Polymer Fibers/Filaments are incredibly common in everything.

The top 2 appeared to be in ‘inactive’ (perhaps what I term “Nano Garbage”) in the bottle. The lower transparent ones appeared to have particles interacting with it, within it, or trapped underneath it. I think they may be moving Nanoparticles, synthetic proteins or Microrobots.

Some of the sparkly flat, shard-like particles are just floating around, rotating around, but if you look closely near where the Filament folds over, some smaller, rounder particles seem to be interacting with it.

This is a creepy creepy showing how the Vitamin E liquid and particles (and possible Hydrogel ) have later surrounded the above Filament/Fiber . That liquid goo may or may not add material to the Fiber/Filament over time.

Below is a big Polymer Composite looking like a cluster of Fibers/Filments, with active moving Particles/possible Microbots building it. Notice how sparkly it is inside. On one hand, this could very well be the glistening particles we saw suspended in the emulsion, now trapped in a solid state. On the other hand, it looks A Lot like another type of sparkly, florescent Polymer Composite “Chunks” and Filaments that we have seen before!

Nano Dove falling to the earth after getting chopped up by a wind turbine.

See how it looks similar to this Polymer Composite I found when I collected the Chem Fog?

Here is an example of a similar looking sparkly, florescent Filament from good old MasterPeace.

Here’s what formed on the slide after 24 hours drying out on the Slide. Could some of this goop below be the TPGS and/or PEG? Some of the formation of the lines may be from exposure to EMF’s:

Once again, some of these formations look like shamanic paintings of Canadian indigenous artist, Norval Morrisseau.

And this cool Honeycomb/Hexagon patterning:

NANO SOMA® MARKETING

Shiny, happy healthy age-defying retired people jumping on the beach! Does anyone believe that anyone’s parents look as good as this. But that’s Marketing these days for health products: Beautiful, euphoric people.

“Soma” has multiple meanings: One meaning is ‘body’, as in ‘somatic’. In Vedic India, it is a plant that was used in rituals by worshipers of gods as a drink of immortality. That being said, the product’s creator is from India. And the marketing of NANO SOMA® is heavy on the spiritual.

https://magicdichol.info/spiritual-connection/

On the MagicDichol® website is a pretty Promo Video with the creator of the product, Dr. Raghavan, ‘interviewed’ by Dr. Richard Presser. Not sure who Presser is, but he’s been chosen to make some big spiritual claims to promote the product, and I believe is involved in selling the product.

MORE MARKETING

If you look at the MagicDichol® website, there is a very short video of Caroline Mansfield, microscopist for the fraudulent MasterPeace product crew, showing NANO SOMA® under 1600x Dark Field magnification and claiming how “vital and energetic” it is. (Wow! What a rigorous scientific explanation! We would like to know why it is sparkly particle, Caroline!)

I myself can see this movement under just 400x magnification. Caroline has also admitted that she never looked at the own product she shills for, MasterPeace (which claims to be a detox from Nanotech, but actually contains Hydrogel, ocean algae and heavy metals), under the Microscope! I certainly do not trust her, so I am weary of NANO SOMA® using her to sell their product. Bad Choice.

What about the NANO part?

I am, of course, suspicious of anything in the field of “ Nanomedicine ”, because that implies, well, Nanos!

In the Patents and the marketing, the company openly uses the term “Nanoparticle”.

Dr P. R. Raghavan, CEO of Nanorx Inc, works in the field of nanomedicine and his company aims to provide a solution that can be applied to a wide variety of settings, moving away from a ‘one drug one target’ approach. https://researchoutreach.org/articles/metadichol-novel-nano-lipid-formulation/

Nanorx Inc. is categorized Pharmaceutical Preparation Manufacturing, so, that’s kind of different than NANO SOMA® categorized as a ‘dietary supplement', but that probably protects the company from some sort of liability, as well as not needing to go through FDA Approval (not that we trust the FDA).

Dr. Raghaven has also done Research and Development for the Max Plank Institute- known for Artificial Intelligence, and ultimately, the transhumanist dystopian nightmare they have planned for us. That being said– I could give him the benefit of the doubt and acknowledge that there are good people who have worked within bad organizations.

As well, “Nanotechnology” and “Nanomedicine” has been normalized after decades and accepted by many as ‘THE FUTURE OF MEDICINE’ and health, even though we know now that Medicine does not = Health. Nanomedicine technology engineers particles at nano size because they have different behaviors, properties and abilities at that size. Particles can also enter cells easier and cross the blood-brain barrier. So, yes, there can be Benefits to Nanotechnolgy and people are riding (and believe in) the miracle of Nano train. I personally think that we humans did without Nanotech for hundreds of thousands of years, and were better off. We don’t need more mystery particles doing undisclosed mystery things invisibly all over the planet and in within living bodies.

But alas, the Nano Genie has been out of the bottle for decades now, and we can’t get it back in.

But does Dr. Raghaven know that there are Polymer structures self-assembling in his products? Likely no. Or he may think the miracle benefits of his products would work with your immune system to counteract anything.

Admittedly, I have become suspicious of nearly Everything once viewed under optical microscopy.

I personally do not intuitively feel the desire to try or use this product ongoing, although some praise its benefits. I don’t like the “Cure All” Marketing.

It feels a bit like rubbing a magic Genie bottle and wishing for whatever you want cured from.

I think that if there are indeed benefits to this product, there are many other nutrients/products that you can consume to improve cellular health instead. Or, perhaps just take a cheaper version of Policosanol. In general, I feel that single, ingredients is best in order to try to avoid Nanos.

As with most of these Supplements, Detox Products and Devices that I have investigated, the Benefits may or may not outweigh the Risks of Nanotech. We just need to be aware and suspicious of the clandestine transhumanist agenda by companies.

STAY FREE and STAY HUMAN!

