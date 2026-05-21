I’m a little late in the game to try this product called Novalytic/Nano Detox, but I finally got around to it. If you have been following my work, you know that I love to look at products that say they get rid of Nano, and you know that I have found several that are very suspicious, to say the least.

I am going into this particular product with no preconceptions. I do have ‘hope’, but as we know, there is NO MAGIC BULLET, and this product does not claim to be one, but rather part of an ongoing detox regiment. SAM’s Substack has done extensive experimenting and reporting on this product with positive results, so I need to look for myself.

Currently, I am on Day #19 for myself, checking my own blood every few days, and reporting on it for you.

I want to be clear that there is NO CONCLUSIVE EVIDENCE in this particular Post. There is A LOT to decipher, and I am just posting my results as I go. Also MY BODY IS MY BODY with its own health issues/ toxin and EMF overburden. Also, as we know, the Tech and whatever they are spraying is constantly evolving. So to be clear, at this time I am neither particularly endorsing or not endorsing this product.

ABOUT THE PRODUCT

Novalytic’s trademarked formula is designed by clinical research scientist and nanotech/syn-bio microscopist Maria Crisler, who first came out with it through her company Abeytú Naturals. I have watched two different webinars of Crisler that references her product, and in general, I have great respect for her specialty of work, as she is able to identify components in blood and products with an electron microscope, that those of us with optical microscopes can’t. And that being said, she is just one researcher in this field with her opinions.

Crisler works with Dr. Ed Group of Global Healing, so he recently put out the exact same product, with the same amount of capsules, for the exact same price, called Nano Detox:

They both include the following ingredients:

Advanced Enzyme Blend (cellulase) protease, lipase, amylase, maltase and invertase)

Fisetin

Trisodium Citrate*

QUERCEFIT®

ß-NMN ß-nicotinamide mononucleotide** (derived drom Nicotine)

MSM (methylsufonylmethane)

Potassium Iodide

Dicalcium Malate

Zinc Bisglycinate

MTC Oil

Rice Extract blend (likely a filler)

Capsule made from Hypromellose (a semisynthetic, inert, viscoelastic polymer derived from cellulose fiber)- an alternative to gelatin

*Her idea to use trisodium citrate must have come from Karl. C/Man Against the Microbe’s research. There is not much in that capsule, so I am also still taking 1 - 2 tsps a day (when I can fit it in my daily routine).

** Crisler recently stated that nicotine in fact, does not destroy nanotech, but instead aids the body in other ways. Hooray! We’ve got to stop spreading that nicotine specifically destroys nanotech myth!

One of these ingredients is supposedly “super expensive to source” according to Crisler- I’m guessing that’s either the Fisetin or the QUERCIFIT®. Hence the hefty price of $59. a bottle for one month’s supply. But, these companies Do have to make a profit, too.

I’m super happy it does not contain silicon dioxide or titanium dioxide or some such fillers that are super common in supplements, as Crisler knows that silica is utilized by the Hydrogel. Here’s a reminder from one of Crisler’s presentations that the Silica-based Clinoptilolite common in Zeolite detox products aids the Hydrogels. SO NO NO NO ON CLINOPTILOLITE.

The Novalytic description below does not claim anywhere that it gets rid of nanotech or synthetic polymers such as Hydrogel, but those in the know, who have watched her presentations know that its mission is to break down Hydrogel in the body and blood so that it can be excreted.

Whereas Dr. Group, who is also well aware of the Nano, is happy to use the term in the name of his product.

Crisler insists taking her Novalytic with another product they co-invented called IsuLess®, to support the kidneys in elimination of the Nano. I am taking that as well, and it tastes HORRIBLE, like something chemical- but I’m just going to do it. I don’t know why the tag line is “Healthy Glucose” and not “Kidney support for Nano Detox”.

SYNTHETIC CONTAMINANTS?

I also want to say that Yes, I looked under the microscope to scan for microscopic contaminants (but not the capsule shell itself) of both the Nano Detox and the InsuLess and I did NOT find any Polymer Fibers or Autonomously Moving Particles. That does not mean that there are not Polymer Fibers that have fallen from the air of the manufacturing plant into other capsules, or that product run overall. But usually I find some.

Truth be told, I have found Polymer Fibers in other products by Global Healing, including the liquid EDTA, their liquid Heavy Metal Cleanse and the Detoxadine Iodine and have since stopped using them. I think Global Healing’s products are good quality, but I don’t agree with all of Group’s choice of ingredients and their products are very expensive in their expensive packaging.

The truth is, we find Polymer Fibers in almost Everything now—including other products claiming to detox nanotech— as many of them fall from the air into the product during manufacturing process, or nanoparticles then self-assemble over time, especially in the presence of liquid. Dr. Group himself even admitted something to the effect of, he “has a hard time keeping nano out of his source ingredients and manufacturing facility”. At first I was REALLY upset about this that he did not disclose this to his customers, since he Knows about the Nano, and has a microscope to check his own product, and that he did not simply shut down his multi-million dollar company because of it! In general, I try very hard to find product alternatives that do not have Polymer Fibers in them.

I’ve since chilled out a bit about Dr. Group/Global Healing not disclosing this or closing down his company, because hey, that’s his bread and butter and legacy, and MOST people have No clue about the Polymer Fibers. In general, I think he has integrity. But Yes, the world needs to know about these Polymer Fibers that have been deployed intentionally to contaminate the entire planet. Some are intentionally put there, and others are contaminants unknown by the manufacturer. Can they reasonably be detected and filtered out of all products in a manufacturing facility? Likely No…..they are stealth and microscopic.

We’ve been inhaling, injesting, absorbing and injected with these for DECADES. We are at the point in history where if a product is helpful for you to use and is not intentionally adulterated, and the benefits outweigh the risks, we are going to have to continue to consume products, food and liquids that contain these Nanoparticles and Synthetic Contaminants in order to stay alive, knowing that we are also being tranhumanized and may be the last generation of humans on the planet.

That being said, IF I see A LOT of synthetic Structures, or Autonomously Moving Particles, I will not ingest that product.

If you are New to this Substack, and haven’t already watched my Introductory Videos on these Polymer Fibers and moving particles please do watch my overview videos:

and of course, to learn more you can Buy the new book, Nano Nano: Microscopy Investigation for 344 images of assembled nanotech/synthetic biology!

OK, SO HOW DOES MY BLOOD LOOK AFTER TAKING NOVALYTIC/NANO DETOX?

Admittedly, for the first two weeks, I was taking it ‘wrong’- I took two in the morning on an empty stomach, instead of one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Don’t know how much that effected my results. I intended to check my blood Everyday, but my survival garden and 3 kitten circus routine got in the way.

Note that when you do a blood smear, there usually unhealthy and dying Red Blood Cells (RBC’s) on the outer edges. You have to scan the entire smear to find where the healthy ones are.

DAY 1: (after taking 2 capsules earlier in the morning)

Tons of rouleaux-ed (stacked) Red Blood Cells, and a familiar Polymer Fiber. (Yes, my blood looks like Crap on this part of the slide!)

But there is a section of the slide with healthy RBC’s- although I don’t like how they are all packed together on the right. There could be some ‘sphericytes’ or Artificial RBC’s in there because they look too perfect! (Yes, if you don’t know about those, they are becoming more common, and no, you don’t have to be vaxxed. It’s part of the Transhumanist Agenda.

DAY 9:

Lots of Hydrogel ‘bubbles’, unhealthy and rouleauxed RBC’s and at least 4 Composite Polymer Structures. So, the product appears to not have effected these drops of blood in a positive way that I can see.

Classic Hydrogel oozing across the slide amidst rouleauxed and unhealthy RBC’s.

Yum! A Hydrogel Polymer structure surrounded by really unhealthy RBC’s.

Day 12: (mostly) Healthy RBC’s! Barely any rouleaux!

Still Hydrogel and a good amount of and Composite Polymer Structures, but hardly any spikey-looking RBC’s.

Healthy RBC’s with a few White Blood Cells top left, and hopefully no artificial cells.

Day 19:

The large u-shaped bubble-like line is the same ol’ same ol’ Hydrogel we see in all blood these days. The honeycomb pattern of dead and dying RBC’s indicates the ill effect of the Hydrogel. This is NOT indicative of the product having a positive effect- I’m just plain unhealthy.

And here you can see 5 Composite Polymer Structures and a Hydrogel bubble in the bottom right surrounded by unhealthy RBC’s, not uncommon. So, at this point, the Novalytic/Nano Detox is not able to significantly break down Hydrogel Structures (although I don’t know if Crisler claims it can break down Polymer Fibers or Structures once they have solidified. Some of these are still in a liquid-gel tech phase, some are hardened like plastic).

Here are a couple new things on Day #19:

That thick membrane of Hydrogel you see below is super common, but I have Never Ever seen these messy, cloudy, sparkly blu-ish glistening Polymer masses before. These were expanding near the edge of the coverslip. I’ve been chatting with some other microscopists, and this may just be another form of Hydrogel that I have not yet experienced. Many Hydrogel Polymer structures have sparkle-y components in them. I am not happy about this. I am not saying that the Nano Detox/Novalytic Product is responsible for this. It could be working it’s magic on it.

And here I see something also completely New mess at the Bottom of the image:

This was oozing and growing across the bottom of the slide. I would like to think that this is the Hydrogel breaking down from the Novalytic/Nano Detox. I have yet to confirm this.

CONCLUSION

I am hoping to join Maria Crisler’s super-pricey once-a-month online group next month to get access to her to ask her specifics. She IS trying to raise money to buy a RAM Spectroscopy machine to identify molecular components. Otherwise, she is not on Substack to interact with.

I will report back at the end of my 30 days supply and decide whether I want to keep taking it. My overall feeling is that I should invest in more product and do another 30 days with more precise monitoring and active detoxing. I would think that after two years of research, Crisler would know that her product does indeed aid the breaking down of Hydrogel metamaterials. It certainly does not seem like a scam like other nano detox products I have researched. The question is: How Well Does It Work? Is it worth the ongoing financial investment? Then how best to MOVE these synthetic materials Out of the Blood and Body!

Regardless of whether I end up recommending it, I don’t want to shill for ANY product by offering a discount code. And while I am NOT a health professional, I do recommend at a minimum that everyone do what they can to continually

#keep their liver and kidney and bowel systems detoxed ( I use Dr. Schulz’s Detox herbal kits but I am not shilling for them and you can find these herbs elsewhere)

#do regular hard sweats and hot detox baths and shower off! ( I am not good at this!)

#get a good HEPA Filter for your home and vehicle to suck up as many particles as possible 24/7.

#avoid EMF exposure whenever possible.

#Hydrate! Note: I have yet to find a completely nano-free source of drinking water, so just do what you can.

#Supplements: There are a million supplements one could take; everyday there are more and more products, and Yes, it is completely overwhelming! I have admittedly not been stellar at my own health and detox regiment with by recent book busyness. I will be updating my personal Supplement recommendations in further Substacks.

#I am on the fence about those gadgets like the Triangle or the Spike that use mini EMP’s to push Fibers/Morgellons out of the body. I have no experience with them and I have heard both good an bad things about them. So if you Do use them, please use with caution and don’t let it be your Magic Bullet. A whole spectrum of other electronic devices have been shown to feed the nano.

Regardless, I hope that this long-overdue Post was helpful!

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