Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

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Dennis V's avatar
Dennis V
4d

I appreciate your opinion on Novalytic. I don't take the Insuless. I was using Group's EDTA and Vita C, but threw them out after your report and because when I called his company to question them about their products, they refused to answer questions. I also stopped taking Lugol's Iodine after what you had found. Other things that I'm taking or doing to hopefully make a difference are - I made a Spyke, Morgellons Direct SSKI (Saturated Solution of Potassium Iodide) which FM8 uses and recommended, Sweet Wormwood, Turpentine periodically, Chlorine Dioxide periodically, Purified water with positive emotion words written on the canister in the style of Dr. Emoto. I think that it was you who had reported on the benefit of alternate nostril breathing on effecting the red blood cells. I've been doing a regular Pranayama and meditation practice for quite a while. It seems to me that doing some of these things can improve the quality of our frequency and counter the negative frequencies that we're being bombarded with. I also frequently wear a silver threaded ball cap to hopefully protect my brain and try to plan my driving route in the direction of the least amount of RF (Microwave Radiation from 5G/6G towers). I took up smoking cigars after the nicotine report, but now not sure if there's any benefit from that as it pertains to the Nano Tech. I questioned Brian Ardis's integrity when he suggested nicotine patches because common sense would tell you that those patches could be laced with anything. It's becoming more and more difficult to know who to trust. I think that's part of the plan. Thank you for what you do.

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John Vargo's avatar
John Vargo
4d

Watched this and was impressed by Maria Crissler, https://globalhealinginstitute.org/transhumanism-solutions-replay-eg/?utm_source=livestream&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=replay&inf_contact_key=56bca2e2ac3faa18efc2285fcef8fdd9d18a532c4142cb79caf2b269de1401fa

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