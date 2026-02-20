Where has FWW been? My Deepest apologies to all my Subscribers and Supporters old and new for the very long-time-no-see!

Believe me, every day for the last six months I have told myself ‘This is the Day I will finish the Magazine !” I have been in agony trying to finish this, waiting to write a Substack Post to give you the news! Nose to the grindstone with layout, design, and publishing details, and the last six months of getting de-railed by a constant stream of Catus Interruptus (Kitten Interruptus x3).

Don’t blame it on me, Momma.

and well, then I just kept adding more and more new fantastic microscopy images from our group (myself included), and so more pages and it got better and better….and, now at 236 pages, it will probably have become a soft cover Book, instead of a Magazine! It will still be laid out like an Art Magazine, with short, easy to read Science Articles.

Methotrexate- a Chemotherapy drug. Photo Credit: Un-Hackable Animal.

My original vision was to publish 3, or at least 2 times a year– this being Issue #1, but I have just decided that it will have to be published in Volumes as this first volume contains 336 photographs from the beginning: 2023, up through this month, February 2026, from 8 microscopists. I have other things to attend to before curating the next Volume, so this should last you awhile! This has surely been a labor of love and frustration, and perfectionist obsession!

However, frustratingly, now I have to change Printers again…and do more tweeking, because I need the Print-On-Demand to be affordable and accessible for all of you to buy multiple copies!

I Really Appreciate you all hanging in there with me and forgiving me, giving me the time I need to finish this first of its kind important collection and publication! So Please Stay Tuned very shortly for more images and a link to purchase!

Blood. Photo Credit: Karl Coronas

