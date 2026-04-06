Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

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William Cody Nalbach's avatar
William Cody Nalbach
2h

Thank you so much am your biggest fan I'm going to share far and wide please follow me back can you please look at the velo and other nicotine pouches please https://substack.com/profile/277513869-william-cody-nalbach/note/c-239039964?r=4l832l&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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crapshoot farmer's avatar
crapshoot farmer
5h

Thanks so much for this analysis!

My dermatologist wanted to inject this crap into a basal cell carcinoma. After seeing your work I pitched the stuff into the trash. Insurance wouldn't pay for it so $30. out of pocket but at this point who cares.

The dermatologist used a scalpel instead to scrape away the basal cell and as she said, healing would take longer but it was worth it.

I showed her the first photos you took and she was not interested in the evidence.

I am concerned about her driving a new Tesla with two young children as I think her first Tesla got her quite sick. Many doctors don't have the time to keep up with new information or they don't care to.

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