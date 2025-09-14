Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

Fantastic expose. 100% agree. Anyone using this product is Qless.

A large number of microscopists around the world have also found similar contamination in the MasterPeace nano zeolite supplement. It is FULL of self-assembling nanotech that the body uses to build fractal antennas and liquid crystal semi conductor transmitters/receivers.

The other red flag is with the EES Energy Enhancement System "healing lounges". Why people flock to these centres when there is ZERO science supporting them, and when noone can tell you what frequency they are using to irradiate people with is beyond me. (Clif High says it's radar BTW.) May as well have another booster.

Jason Shurka and Sandra Rose Michael - the 2 inventors/promoters, are locked in a filthy battle of accusation - both calling each other liars and corrupt. Neither has any integrity so what does that say about their "product"?

Shurka says in his book Rays of Light that the EES technology was gifted by TLS - a consortium of omnipotent secret interdimensional beings working with select government and corporate individuals seeking to plant these all over the planet. Yeh, right.

Is this a "black ops" project designed to open portals into the psyche, to subjugate and control?

I have a clinic in Western Australia and have been seriously concerned by what I have seen in LBA in people using both of these modalities.

YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW RELIEVED I WAS TO SEE YOUR ARTICLE ON THIS! I started testing iHeRQles a few months ago. I was concerned by company assurances that new cells would be born and bad cells would die. That sounded scary! Wait a minute! Some company is going to be making those decisions for me inside of my body? No Way! (I knew I was probably looking at their statements in a skewed manner, but the marketing was nuts!)

Then I realized the names might be giving something away. The 'i' at the beginning of: iHeRQles, iRevive, and iPatches reminded me of: iPad, iPod, etc. Here's what AI Overview had to say about that:

"The small "i" in iPad, iPod, and other Apple products, first introduced with the iMac... It emphasized the product's connection to the internet...."

Like you, I'm inclined to be wary of products that use the word 'technology' liberally in their marketing efforts. Now, I had something else to be worried about.

I obtained several drops to test. Unfortunately, at the time, my darkfield lens wasn't working; and the slides and coverslips I had access to were difficult to clean. I saw tremendous numbers of fibers, worm-like objects, right-angled shapes and other scary things; but... because it's a big thing in this small town that a lot of people swear by, and other people are making badly-needed income from, I kept thinking: "I'd better be sure I have all of the right equipment together, and there's not a smudge anywhere on my slides or coverslips, before I release these pictures! (They are absolutely ghastly!) I got my darkfield lens, slides, coverslips, etc. in the mail, and then.... I got involved in other projects... Shortly thereafter my microscope light died. (A new light and second microscope are on the way.)

In the meantime, my photo collection of 'worm-like objects,' weird vesicles that seem to be producing, or interacting, with them, long fibers, and right-angled shapes (crystals?), have been eating away at me. I still don't have any darkfield pictures! But, you do!

I tested one of the iPatches too, but didn't find anything suspicious. When I tested 'Super Patches' I saw things, but iPatches weren't the same. I had the same thought: How can this possibly do anything? I'll probably do a few more tests when I finally have everything I need to ensure accuracy. I really appreciate your work, and the courage it took to question products produced by this very popular MLM company. I should be able to sleep better now.

