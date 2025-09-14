Apologies for the Long Time No See!

Here is another liquid nutritional support product with supposed ‘ Quantum Technology ’ that a Subscriber offered me to check out.

The manufacturer, an innocent-looking small company out of Florida is called NuXtrax Inc. (as in “New Extracts”), a Health, Beauty and Wellness Company.

They also created an ‘iRevive Miracle Cream’.

I did not have a sample of this product to view under the Microscope.

You can learn more here: https://nuxtrax.com/irevive.php

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: SELECTION OF PURIFIED EXTRACTS FROM THE FOLLOWING PLANTS:

LEMON BALM MELISSA OFICINALE

CHAMOMILE MARTICARIA CHAMOMILE

ELDER SAMBUSCUS NIGRA

RED CLOVER TRIFOLIUM PRETENSE

ROSEMARY ROSMARINUS OFFICINALIS

ROSE-HIP ROSA CANINA

NETTLE URTICA DIOICA

INACTIVE INGREDIENTS:

FOOD GRADE VEGETABLE & MINERAL OILS

PURIFIED NATURAL WAXES (USP)

The promo video claims to help produce stem cells in your skin- but aren’t stem cells produced in your bone marrow?

As well as 16 ”Biological Reverse Aging Possibilities iHeRQles Frequency iPatches” .

You can learn more here: https://nuxtrax.com/ipatches.php

ABOUT THAT X

On a side note, shouldn’t we be questioning anything that uses an X symbol these days in the name??

I mean, it could be harmless, it could just be trendy, but it IS a symbol of The Death Cult that has been in existence for hundreds of years. There are many investigations into that. Here’s just one incredible video that covers it, as well as other related occult topics by the brilliant James Tunney:

MARKETING

I don’t know anything about Marketing, except from a critical thinking consumer perspective of a conscious adult human female who’s done a lot of shopping of ‘natural products’. The Marketing of NuXtrax Products is a bit inconsistent and unprofessional. There are Too Many happy-clappy 'taglines’ and buzz phrases that are used:

“Advanced Biologics”

“New Science Protection”

“Live Younger Now”

“Health • Restoration • Quotient” (I really don’t know what “Quotient” refers to).

“Restore, Rejuvenate, Revive”

“Live Better, Look Better, Feel Better!!’

“Better Technology! Better Results!”

“New Frontier Breakthrough in Daily Supplementation of Superior Nutrition”

“Superior Nutrition Technology with Superior Direct Delivery”

“The biggest breakthrough in reverse aging technology”

“Live a healthier, longer life”

“Hedge your bets…build a better fort. Protection is everything”

CLAIMS AND ENDORSEMENTS

The NuXtrax’s Website – of course loaded with happy-clappy, vibrant (maybe AI generated) stock model photos and many cheezy marketing videos– claims (but states that it doesn’t claim) a host of health benefits, including Stem Cell regeneration and ‘reverse aging technology’.

(‘Telemeres Support” refers to your DNA functioning)

It also lists: “Weight Management for a more productive life”

Basically, I think the basis of the Claims (that are Not Claims) are that these Plant Extracts will help keep your arteries and veins and lymph system clean, so that will help stimulate new Stem Cells, which is a type of ‘supportive nutrition’ which gives your body all sorts of benefits…I think.

The Affiliate Agreement Contract states that if you sell this product, you cannot claim that it does anything. “Our products do not do anything. They do not change, alter, modify, enhance or manipulate anything.”

It’s categorized as food. So, that’s one of those protection from being sued for false claims thingys.

There are lots of Quoted Endorsements on the NuXtrax Website of ordinary looking people. I can’t say whether this product actually helped these people or not. There IS something called the Placebo effect, however.

WHAT ARE THE INGREDIENTS?

The 43 ingredients listed are a menagerie of Plant Extracts “from Mediterranean mountain ranges” in ethanol. Seems pretty harmless at first look. Some of them make sense, as they are commonly used as herbal supplements. I personally don’t like that the full names and botanical names of these plants are not listed; that is sloppy, not scientific. I wrote to the company about this, but have not yet gotten a response.

There are some positive things about this Formula, according to the Marketing:

‘Non-allergic’ (I think they mean non-allergenic)

‘Vegan’

‘Non-GMO’

‘Gluten Free’

‘No Colors or Fillers’

‘Safe’

‘Anti-inflammatory’

‘For all Ages’

‘No herbicides, no pesticides, and no poisons’

‘Contaminant Free’ (um…I don’t think Anyone can claim this anymore!)

Just to keep things confusing, it looks like this product was previously called “Liquid Gold QX – highly engineered plant extracts”

I don’t really like that term “highly engineered”, do you?

That website page states:

“Our goal is to create better health statistics in our community of users with this new direction in health using this highly engineered advanced technology that no one has and no one will have.”

huh? then how is it being used in your product?)

“Our name is derived from the golden color and a recipe of plant extracts that are to be taken daily as an essential, hence the QX, meaning Quantum Extracts. The product contains no gold and is not a pharmaceutical drug.”

Ah, OK. Quantum Extracts…and that means??

“By using Liquid Gold Qx, the red blood cell can now deliver oxygen faster, which allows all the cells to receive proper nutrition… Most of us have been exposed 20+ years to the contaminants of pesticides and herbicides in our food supply, not to mention the fake foods. This is a chance with advanced technology to help protect you and your family in a better way.”

‘THE ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY’

The formula is not simply an herbal tincture; there is some exclusive Technology – Quantum extraction? – , hence the pricey price. The mystery proprietary technology was '“studied by an European science team for 50 years.” ‘SCIENCE TEAM’. A ‘European Science Team’ (oohh…..ahhh). That’s all we know. It’s ‘Science’, ok. Europeans are cool. So trust it.

Should I be afraid of reverse engineering? What does that even mean?

It also refers to “Computer-Driven Technology” , so What Exactly is That?

Note, there is no more information on the website referencing research of this 50 year old technology, data or testing of this products efficacy.

I did a quick Internet search for this ‘Partial Extract Combination Technology’ but couldn’t find anything specific. Plant Extracts seems to be an entire scientific field. Here’s a review, but it doesn’t mention this PEC Technology. https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/chemistry/articles/10.3389/fchem.2025.1536590/full

However, I did find this, which is Very Interesting. I am NOT saying that this product’s Plant Extracts produces nanoparticles or nanostructures. But interesting that this article mentions Alfalfa, one of the ingredients in their formula.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/biochemistry-genetics-and-molecular-biology/plant-extract

HOW MUCH SHOULD YOU TAKE?

This is another one of those products you have to keep taking in order for it to have health benefits. The Recommended Dosage is: “4 sprays in your mouth 3 times a day for 4 months, which takes 12 bottles, and then 4 sprays 1 time a day after”… for 3 – 7 years.

12 bottles = $698. That’s $77 a bottle that is maybe .5 or 1 ounce of liquid in a spray container. The actual measurement is not clarified on the website or bottle.

And, you can become a commission Affiliate or Distributor. “It’s a Movement”. Yeah, it’s a MLM method.

SO WHAT’S ACTUALLY IN IT?

NOTE: I only found a couple of Polymer Fibers/Filaments

Note: I only found One Composite Polymer Chunk. Although more could form.

Is this what plant extracts look like under the microscope?

I’m not saying that these big particles are Nanos, but there a variety of particle sizes, and there are definitely some smaller particles that are moving around that are not Brownian Motion. Yes, some particles often tend to flow in a direction towards the edge of the slide, but when particles move across the slide in different directions or around another object, I tend to think these are microbots or self-propelling particles.

Let’s see the videos:

I only sprayed once onto the slide. I did not see indication of that many Filaments/Fibers. Usually if a product has a lot of Fibers/Filaments, they are in one drop, and indicative of lots of Hydrogel and contamination in general.

24 HOURS LATER

As you know, I like to wait at least a day up to a week to recheck products for evidence of Hydrogel patterns and processes and developed structures.

Here’s evidence of Hydrogel after just 24 hours:

Note that we are looking at the particles enclosed within the Hydrogel. I do not think this is a Construction Capsule.

I think this is a Hydrogel Polymer Composite

Here are some videos:

IS THIS WHAT PLANT EXTRACTS LOOK LIKE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE? – YES AND NO.

To compare, I look at a few drops of a Liver Health tincture by Herb Pharm® that contains these plants: Dandelion, Oregon Grape Root, Milk Thistle Seed, Artichoke Leaf, Schisandra Berry, and Fennel Seed in cane alcohol. Unfortunately, there were also Self-Propelled Moving Particles amidst the particles moving due to Brownian Motion. But the reddish colored particle clusters surrounded by plant oils appear to be plant extracts. This tincture did Not have the clear, sandy-looking particles that were in the iHeRQles, however. So I do not understand the ‘Quantum Extraction’ method.

HOW ABOUT THE PATCHES?

Patches are a BIG THING right now. They seem so harmless. But I don’t trust ANY of them.

I did Not look at these ‘Homeopathic’ Patches and I don’t really feel I need to, just in case any of you want to send them to me. As you know, I looked at quite a few LifeWave® Patches and found lots of Fibers/Filaments (that grew after Infrared Heat exposure), mystery colored crystal chunks and evidence that those admittedly in the Patents use ‘Wireless Technology”. If you haven’t seen that Post, here it is:

Unlike LifeWave® , I don’t see any evidence online (there are no Patents that I can find) that Nu Xtracts iPatches use Wireless Technology .

However, I am still skeptical of their effectiveness. How could they come up with 11 different ‘Sub Harmonic Frequencies’ to embed into these? How is that ‘Homeopathic’? Is the company owner an energy healer and downloaded these frequencies somehow and then transmitted them energetically into the components of the Patches the factory? I just don’t know.

Once again, what is with these botanical plant names? “Macrocarpo Tree” – is that supposed to be Hesperocyparis macrocarpa, Monterey Cypress? I know a lot about trees, but why does that “help (protect from) Negative Energy”?

IS THE COMPANY A SCAM?

The NuXtraxs Company and it’s products have already been duly slammed as a being pseudoscientific scam. I don’t particularly like the slammy approach of Danny de Hek on his article on Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/nu-xtrax-exposed-how-kare-possick-joshua-sell-mlm-fantasy-de-hek-6nsoc

I think there could possibly be some health benefits to those Plant Extracts, if they indeed are all in the bottle. So, I don’t necessarily think we should automatically throw the baby out with the bath water.

CONCLUSION

• So, looks like we may have another one of those over-priced magical thinking MLM all-in-one health potion products that states claims –but can’t claim– what it does.

• I do not understand what their extraction process is or if it really matters in terms of potency. Four sprays a couple times a day does not seem like it would have enough effect, personally, in comparison to a traditional tincture dose.

• I will say that iHeRQles is Trademarked on the TM level, meaning it is not yet a Registered Trademark ®, which basically is really just a financial commitment after the initial registration. So can they not afford that?

• Does this product Intentionally contain Nanos? I cannot say. Many products unintentionally contain self-propelling particles, microbots, Hydrogel and Composite Polymer structures from environmental contamination.

• Once again, I think you could probably take these plant/herbal extracts separately (although you’d have to research dosage) and have the same benefits, rather than paying $77 for a bottle and buy into their lifetime supply scheme.

I appreciated this opportunity to look at Health Products, because we are all looking for solutions for the nano synthetic war against us.

Next time I will write something more exciting and useful. Thanks for your support! Meanwhile, STAY FREE! STAY HUMAN!

