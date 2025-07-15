In my first Substack Post last May on the LifeWave X39® Patches – where I showed evidence of LifeWave’s own research studies and patents admitting using ‘wireless Nanotechnology’ – I captured photographs of Polymer Fibers/Filaments (that may be unintentional or intentional) , as well as colorful ‘confetti-like’ specs (that appear to be intentional) in the Patches in ten X39 Patches.

I was curious if other LifeWave® brand Patches had similar microscopic structures, that were either already existing, or found to self-assemble under infrared heat. So, I am following up with that for you. Fortunately, two Substack Followers graciously mailed me a 8 different kinds of Patches to investigate:

X49

Glutathion

SP

IceWave

Silent Nights

AEON

Energy Enhancer

Carnisone

And, the answer is: YES! All of these Patches also had some Polymer Fibers/Filaments (in varing amounts, length and colors). And, All of these had colorful mystery confetti-like specs/chunks that are CLEARLY meant to be there, and, in addition, some had colorful liquid splatters that appeared to be intentional.

Apparently, there are some colors that go with certain Patches. I THINK that the Color Dyes are just indicators of the ingredients as part of the manufacturing process. However, with things like Quantum dots, we know that certain colors are based on which heavy metal they use. The colors of these confetti-like specs/chunks are different than the colors we are familiar with in the Polymer Fibers/Filaments, that we see in almost everything. These confetti-like ones look more artifically-neon colored…like Fruit Loops. (Makes ya wonder what’s hiding in them there breakfast cereals, eh, Bobby??)

Both the Polymer Fibers/Filaments and the confetti-like specs/chunks are Microscopic– invisible to the naked eye. It seems as though these Patches go down the assembly line, the entire Patch- ‘fabric’ and transparent adhesive– are randomly sprinkled with colored particles and liquid spatters, and then encased in a plastic film, much like a Band Aid® – as per the company’s marketing that their “no chemicals or drugs” are transdermally transfered into the body.

Since the Polymer Fibers/Filaments were very inconsistent in length and color, I do suspect that they are ‘accidental’ contaminants, but it is possible that the nepharious Nanoparticles were intentionally added in the mix on the assembly line in order to self-assemble later. But indeed, they are so random. The liquid splatterings are so rare that they must believe they are homeopathic or something! That being said, when you buy these Patches, they come in packets of 30 or more ( a month’s supply) and is meant to be used ongoing, so your exposure to these particles and structures would be compounded over time.

I have included evidence in photo documentation below, although there is nothing too different than what we have seen before. Please note that I did not photograph or include All of the intentional colorful, confetti-like specs and chunk ‘technology’ that I did find in each Patch. And, instead of 10, I only looked at 1-2 of each of these Patches, but that’s all I need to know.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE AMOUNT OF POLYMER FIBERS/FILAMENTS PER PATCH FOUND IS NOT AN INDICATION OF WHETHER THAT TYPE OF PATCH IS ‘BETTER’ OR ‘WORSE’ THAN THE OTHERS IN TERMS OF CONTAMINATION/ADULTERATION.

X49 – Before Infrared Heat

The Orangish Confetti-Like Spec is Intentional aspect of the "Technology". The Fibers/Filaments are either unintentional or intentional Synthetic Biology 'adulteration'.

X49 – After Infrared Heat

These structures self-assembled after exposure to 6+ hours of Infrared Heat. Slight chance that the multi-legged one is a plant tricome that flew in and settled on the Patch, although I tried to keep them covered. No, it is Not a Hydra.

Glutathion – Before Infared Heat

I believe that all of these, with the possible exception of the Yellow one, are Intentional part of the "Technology". The Orange liquid splatter is clearly there as part of the Glutathion 'activator'.

Glutathion – After Infared Heat

gnar gnar spaghetti bowl of 2 long Polymer Fibers/Filaments. This is underneath the transparent tape on the edge, where I held the Patch down on the Slide.

SP – Before Infrared

While the Polymer Fibers/Filaments should NOT be there. The Pink and Green Sprinkles are an Intentional 'ingredient' to the SP 'Technology'.

SP – After Infrared Heat

IceWave – Before Infrared

Here you can see evidence of a Yellow Polymer Fiber/Filament Before and growing After Infrared Heat.

IceWave – After Infrared Heat

This image is quite Picasso-esqu, don’t you think? (The orange “eye” is one of those confetti-like specs, intentionally there)

Here is a separate Yellow one, After Infrared Heat:

Silent Nights – Before Infrared

Silent Nights – After Infrared Heat

I did not find any Polymer Fibers/Filaments after Infrared Heat, but that does not mean that more would not possibly form later, or that other Patches wouldn’t form them.

AEON – Before Infrared Heat

Example of an intentional ingredient. I DID find small, translucent Polymer Fiber/Filaments in the AEON as well that I did not include here.

AEON – After Infrared Heat

Energy Enhancer – Before Infrared Heat

Note that there were two versions of the Energy Enhancer- one had white ‘fabric’ ( like all the others) and one was brown (orange when illuminated from underneath). This coloration may be intentional or a manufacturing gliche; I don’t know. It was too opaque to really see Fibers/Filaments or confetti-like sprinkles embedded in it. However, there were a few Polymer Fiber/Filaments in the transparent part. So, I can’t say that one version (older maybe) was better than the other.

The hot pink confetti-like sprinkles are supposed to be there.

Energy Enhancer After Infrared Heat

the Orange blob on the bottom left of the first image is the coloration of the 'fabric' part of this brown-orange patch.

Carnisone – Before Infrared Heat

The hot pink specs on the right are an Intentional tech ingredient. I'm not sure if the long lighter pink chunk in the middle is an ingredient or Polymer in process of growing.

Carnisone – After Infrared Heat

As per the LifeWave® website, they currently offer 11 varieties of Patches. I did Not test the Alavida® Patch or the AcuLife® Patch, nor their other Eye Cream, Cellergize® or Facial Nectar Products. I suspect the Patches at least have Polymer Fibers/Filaments in them. They also have a new Drink Mix, which I highly suspect has Polymer Fibers/Filaments in it. As you probably know, all of these products are fairly expensive, and is openely a MLM money-making scheme model.

Transhumanism and Remote Medical Monitoring ?

If you read my previous article, I explain why I THINK the founder of the company is a Transhumanist, and these Patches may indeed be a nepharious part of the Transhumanist Agenda. I am not making any claim that they may not also ‘do something’ beneficial.

The Questions are: what else is their ‘proprietary technology’ doing (wirelessly) to the body that is not openly stated? Something like this??

Are these Patches transmitting or receiving Biological Data for monitoring via the Medical Body Area Network ? and are the syn-bio Polymer Fibers/Filaments intentionally added as wireless biosensors?

Although I am not able to prove that LifeWave® is involved in the Medical Body Area Network Business, remember that this Field is BIG BUSINESS - $16 Billion in 2025, projected to $44 Billion in 2034!

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/body-area-network-market

About those Fibers/Filaments….

If you are new to learning about these self-assembling synthetic-biology Polymer Fibers/Filaments that we microscopists have found nearly everywhere in everything, I will direct you to the website of a genuine scientist, Clifford Carnicom, who has done the most primary research on these Filaments. He first ‘discovered’ these Filaments in the environment from chemtrail ‘fallout’, (was ignored by the EPA about them) and so did years of extensive studies and documentation on them, as well as the ‘spiderweb silk’ Polymer and Heavy Metal Filament/Fibers (that I also investigated via Optical Microscopy only) falling from the sky via Geoengineering:

- https://carnicominstitute.org/environmental-filament-project-metals-testing-laboratory-report/

He resumed his work recently with Dr. Ana Mihalcea who brought more attention to the Filaments and the Rubbery Clots found in people’s blood over the last few years (and by now, EVERYONE has some). Read a lot of sciencey stuff here:

“As discussed previously, the filaments seen in C19 vaccinated and unvaccinated blood were shown to decrease electrical conductivity of the blood by up to 47%, while causing increased iron oxidation and decreased oxygen carrying capacity of the blood.”

So, yes, these Filaments/Fibers have a parasitic effect on the body.

In short, Carnicom took these Filaments and isolated and cultured the DNA in them, and determined that belonging to the 3 different Domains of Life. He termed these self-assembling Filaments “Cross-Domain Bacteria” (CDB) – part biological, part synthetic; that’s Synthetic Biology.

A chemical analysis of the Filaments showed this:

When Filaments first emerged out of the bodies of humans and animals, they were called “Morgellons” (named after a skin disease of the Middle Ages).

Biologist Mary Leitao coined the term Morgellons disease in 2002, when she continued to find “fibers” in the skin of her persistently itchy son, who had previously been diagnosed as having scabies.1 She drew her inspiration from a description of a similar condition by physician Sir Thomas Browne in the 1600s.2 – https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/article-abstract/2678141

While studying medicine in Montpellier in southern France, Browne observed a local affliction to which he gave the name morgellons. The illness manifests as an eruption of tiny hairs on the skin, and was cured by applications of milk or honey. https://publicdomainreview.org/essay/a-bestiary-of-sir-thomas-browne/

Valid Question: Has anyone tried Milk and Honey on their skin lately as a Detox method???

For an introduction to the work of Clifford Carnicom on these CDB Polymer Fiber/Filaments here is a presentation from 2019. If you want to skip to 38 minutes into the presentation, he starts talking about the Filaments for about an hour+. All of his work is clear that Geongineering is also intended as Bioengineering of all life on Earth.

https://odysee.com/@elanafreeland:2/Elana-Freeland-and-Clifford-Carnicom-The-Unmistakable-Link-Presentation-Apr.27-28,-2018-Parts-1,-2,-3:9

I will leave you with this Question to Ponder:

Was this ‘Morgellons’ Skin Disease in the Middle Ages created by the evil Transhumanists during another Time and Era, also designed to bioengineer us? How do we even know that “the Plague” of the Middle Ages wasn’t also an engineered “Bioweapon”? Graphene may have come to our planet via a Black Goo from a comet (according to Harald Kautz). Nanotechnology, although it is engineered in university laboratories, acts like a sophisticated, ‘other-worldly’ quantum technology and, like AI and the transhumanists themselves, are all likely ‘Not from Here’. So, it would not surprise me that we have been fighting is a very long game of engineering Humanity – visibly and invisibly.

Conclusion: These Fiber/Filaments should NOT be in LifeWave® Patches, or anything else! And any Patch Technology should be seen as suspect.

STAY FREE! STAY HUMAN!

