Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

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Cindy Camille's avatar
Cindy Camille
3d

Fascinating, but scary.

Have you compared notes with Dr. Ana Michalcea from Yelm, WA.? She wrote the book: Transhumanism and does the dark field microscopy all the time. Both of you have brilliant minds. Thank goodness for you both to be bringing all this to light!

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4 replies by FreedomWarriorWoman and others
Active Citizen's avatar
Active Citizen
3d

Looks like tree branches

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