A week ago, as part of my 30 day Novalytic (by Maria Crisler’s Abeytu' Naturals)/Nano Detox (by Global Healing) + InsuLess Supplement experiment, I did a blood smear, however that particular day I did Not take either the Nano-Detox or the InsuLess liquid. (Same products two different brandings)

After my first look around the slide – my red blood cells still looked pretty good (still no Rouleaux) ! – but this time added a few drops of Methylene Blue, which is supposed to cling to Synthetic Structures and helps you identify them. I used Methylene Blue Microscopy Stain, Not the Methylene Blue Supplement. I am not discussing Methylene Blue as a health or detox supplement in this post.

That weird Hydrogel stuff I found last time was forming in the corner of the slide, and you can see the Methylene Blue stain clinging to it:

So, I thought that would be that. But 6 days later, I took another look at the slide out of curiosity, and WHOA!, here’s what I found. I have never seen anything like this before:

Hydrogel bubbles in the upper left corner.

Where are the Red Blood Cells, please?

And below, in higher magnification:

Here is a 400x magnification of the left center of the above photo:

Here is that weird Hydrogel again, not sure if its being broken down by the Novalytic/Nano-Detox and InsuLess:

This is more of what I expected to see based on similar images by Tobias Beharrell: The Hydrogel weaving in between dead, decayed Red Blood Cells.

This looks like a Composite Polymer Fiber surrounded by Hydrogel Bubbles. It’s not uncommon to find Fibers formed on the slide after the blood has dried. Hydrogel bubbles are obvious, but I’m not sure what the upper left stuff is.

Then tons of these crazy looking crystalline clusters that look like geodes! I Think the purple/pink crystalline outer layer is stained by the Methylene Blue :

Notice the short Blue Composite Polymer Fibers forming within and outside these crystalline structures. You can see the Hydrogel out of focus in the background:

This one has a clear/white crystalline shard structure sticking out of it.

I am wondering if the orange, rusty color is the iron from the Red Blood Cells.

Here you can see small bright blue (and some of the purple ones in the photos above) synthetic structures dyed by the Methylene Blue– what I call Composite Polymer Structures.

Here are some with Composite Polymer Filaments

And, there was plenty of Hydrogel…

It looks like Fibrin, or synthetic Fibrin within this one.

Finally, I found a section on the slide away from the Methylene Blue where I could still identify Red Blood Cells that have turned into “ghost cells” and some are turning square. Not excited about these square ‘crystallized’ cells. Here also is a typical transparent Composite Polymer Fiber. This kind of fogginess was over a lot of this slide and is indicative of depth of field and something else in the foreground.

Here are some more Red Blood Cells, some which are ‘squaring off / crystalizing’, but these look intact, not like empty, dead ghost cells. The plasma has dried up, so they were not moving, however I did spot some Autonomously Moving Particles. So some of these cells may be synthetic Red Blood Cells that formed in my body from nanotech contamination. I will keep rechecking them in the days and weeks to come.

Conclusion: I don’t know what is going on in these images, besides the familiar Hydrogel forms. I don’t know how much of these have to do with the Novalytic/Nano-Detox. I am asking other microscopists and live blood analyists for input.

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