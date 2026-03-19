Featuring fellow Substackers: Dr. David Nixon, Unhackable Animal, Karl C/Man Against the Microbes, Will: Micronaut, Tobias Beharrel/bloodneverlies and three other microscopists

The Publish Date is April 15, and first copies will be mailed starting May 1!

OK- Apologies for the long delay. I’ve been proof-reading the test print, fixing typos, and making adjustments and improvements. Now I have to send it in again for the final proof print. It’s even better, and longer than it was a month ago! Since I am the main author, editor, copy editor, photo editor, layout designer, and self-publisher of this book, and print-on-demand takes longer and is more expensive than you’d think, it has taken me longer than I thought!

I also got the printing cost down from $60 and am offering it at $49 to make it affordable. I know, that is still a lot for some folks, but please understand I literally only make $5 per copy, and funds are needed to send copies to important people, so I’m not making much here.

Right now, it is not cost effective for me to offer the Book in PDF format, as I would loose money having to host it on a platform. Because of the format, it is not able to be an ebook either. Besides, the whole point it so have it in print so that it cannot be changed or deleted.

IF YOU ARE A FOUNDING SUBSTACK SUBSCRIBER, YOU WILL RECEIVE A COPY OF THE BOOK AS MY GIFT FOR YOUR SUPPORT! UPGRADING TO FOUNDING WILL HELP ME BUY COPIES TO SEND TO IMPORTANT PEOPLE FOR MEDIA COVERAGE!

Pre-Order Here on the new Unhackable Animal website! IF YOU LIVE IN THE USA.

https://www.unhackable-animal.com/

FYI-This new website will also act as a backup with all my contents (and more) for Substackers in countries who are choosing to jump ship due to the Digital ID requirements, as well as a general backup for censorship.

* Sign up for the mailing List on the About/Contact Page of the website to enter a chance to win a copy of the Book! – Winner will be announced April 15th!

Right now, the Book copies are print-on-demand, which will take 3 weeks. I will ship them Media Mail to keep shipping costs minimal for US customers, which will take 3-7 days.

Starting in late April, I will have an additional Website dedicated to direct drop-shipping with $5-$8 for customers outside the US. Stay Tuned. PLEASE DO NOT PRE-ORDER IF YOU LIVE OUT OF THE USA, BECAUSE IF I SHIP IT, IT WILL COST YOU AT LEAST $50.

In May, I will have an Amazon Page (I know, I know) for normies to find the book, and get Reviews. I will be the only Distributor, and Amazon takes a big cut, but hopefully, we can make the book #1 in Microscopes and Microscopy (competing with my colleague Dr. David Nixon! , who is featured in the book! : )

Thanks as always for your continued support!

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