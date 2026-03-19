Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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Bravo!!!!!!!! Doing a book like this is a huge undertaking. I can't wait to see it and I can't wait to show a copy to my sheriff and the courthouse staff.

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