Book Update!
The Publish Date is April 15, and first copies will be mailed starting May 1!
OK- Apologies for the long delay. I’ve been proof-reading the test print, fixing typos, and making adjustments and improvements. Now I have to send it in again for the final proof print. It’s even better, and longer than it was a month ago! Since I am the main author, editor, copy editor, photo editor, layout designer, and self-publisher of this book, and print-on-demand takes longer and is more expensive than you’d think, it has taken me longer than I thought!
I also got the printing cost down from $60 and am offering it at $49 to make it affordable. I know, that is still a lot for some folks, but please understand I literally only make $5 per copy, and funds are needed to send copies to important people, so I’m not making much here.
Right now, it is not cost effective for me to offer the Book in PDF format, as I would loose money having to host it on a platform. Because of the format, it is not able to be an ebook either. Besides, the whole point it so have it in print so that it cannot be changed or deleted.
IF YOU ARE A FOUNDING SUBSTACK SUBSCRIBER, YOU WILL RECEIVE A COPY OF THE BOOK AS MY GIFT FOR YOUR SUPPORT! UPGRADING TO FOUNDING WILL HELP ME BUY COPIES TO SEND TO IMPORTANT PEOPLE FOR MEDIA COVERAGE!
Pre-Order Here on the new Unhackable Animal website! IF YOU LIVE IN THE USA.
https://www.unhackable-animal.com/
FYI-This new website will also act as a backup with all my contents (and more) for Substackers in countries who are choosing to jump ship due to the Digital ID requirements, as well as a general backup for censorship.
Bravo!!!!!!!! Doing a book like this is a huge undertaking. I can't wait to see it and I can't wait to show a copy to my sheriff and the courthouse staff.