Following up from my last post on Geoengineered Chemicals and Composite Polymers coming down in the Rain, I have another Environmental Sample.

A wonderful Subscriber in Colorado sent me an Environmental Sample of dingy gel-like Goop that she scraped off of her vehicle window. She said she observed uniform milky white opaque droplets falling from the sky and splattering on her windshield, and she collected it in a jar. I had to add a bit of Spring Water to the Goop in order to squish it down under a cover slip, which likely re-hydrated some of the gel particles to form roundish blobs.

I looked at the Goop twice, one immediately, and once and 48 hrs later; one slide, but I took almost two hundred photos! So many of what I capture looks like some sort of Sci-Fi Outerspace backdrop– Epically Sublime.

FIRST PHOTOS

Besides the familiar Composite Polymer Fibers/Filaments, I have never seen anything like these fluid blobby structures. I cannot identify them, but I assume they contain some Synthetic Polymers.

Lots of these textured gel-like aggregates:

‘The Eye from the Sky” - The round bubble is likely from the water I added remixing with the goop.

Some Bacteria or Autonomous Propelled Particles can be seen around the bottom right, and then top right edges here:

Not sure if these moving Particles below are Brownian Motion or Autonomously Propelled Particles:

Not sure what these Crystal-like formations are:

Several playful air bubbles forming Muppet-like creatures hiding amidst the blobby grime:

Close up of some of the grime:

And some familiar Composite Polymer Fibers/Filaments

As the slide dries out, Particles dry in alluvial fan patterns around that three-branched Composite Polymer Fibers/Filament that we saw above:

Evidence of something blue below.

48 HOURS LATER

48 hours later, I took over 100 photos of just one slide. I got some really epic composition of the goop in the process of drying. Please scroll all the way to the end to see them all. Notice that those original blobby orbs and textured gel-like aggregates have changed. I do see evidence of Hydrogel and Filaments/Fibers, though so much of what other things this goop has formed, I have never seen before.

Goop with likely Hydrogel Bubbles in process

Polymer Fibers/Filaments still there amidst Fungal Filaments. I do not know what the yellow stuff is.

Interesting aggregation of Particles below

Evidence of Hydrogel encasing a Composite Polymer Fiber/Filament

And lots of these creepy worm-like stacked structures– are they parasites or just the way that certain chemicals dry on the slide?

Looks like a Hydrogel Bubble on the left side, below, with some of those creepy worm-like things amidst the white goop.

Not sure what these colored specs are, but I have seen things like them in Patches and some Supplements.

Here’s some goop with possible Hydrogel and Polymer Fibers/Filaments forming:

And some interesting cracking on the edges of the slide creating some interesting ‘landscapes’.

You can identify those aggregate globs below

Here are those Crystals again, this time with Hydrogel

“Nano Volcano belching Goop”

Post Nano Volcano belching, smoke trailing into the cosmos

Lots of Fungal Filaments. Are they natural or Syn-Bio tho?

Interesting mystery red specs amidst the Fungal Filaments and worm-like structures.

I really like this composition below.

Interesting Particles on the inside of the Fungal Filaments, or are they just refracting the light from the Darkfield Condenser?

And I’m not sure what these scribbly things are – baby Fungal Filaments?

And here are some very pretty compositions, of what I don’t know:

CONCLUSION:

Evidence of Hydrogel, Composite Polymer Fibers/Filaments, Fungus, and unidentified non-organic substances that harden after drying out.

More confirmation that we are being bombarded from the sky by Sh*t. This dropping seemed unique, but who knows what it was for and why, and where else it has/is happening.

I think we can safely advise people to not lick their windshields.

Meanwhile, I am working hard to get the Micronaut Art Magazine complete by November!

I am also inspired to also do a 2026 Calendar of my images.

Do people really want Nanotech and Syn-Bio on their walls? Let me know!

After that, I will hopefully have a separate website where people can order prints as well. I’d love to do a gallery show if someone would fund it. Can’t you just see it in some LA, SF or NY Galleries up on the walls in Lightboxes with light coming from behind, with captions, dispelling the Microplastic Cover Story and blowing the minds of the masses?

All this take TIME ,TIME, & more TIME and money that is scarce for me right now.

I am unable to take any more samples from Subscribers until I finish the Magazine– thank you!







STAY FREE!! STAY HUMAN!!

