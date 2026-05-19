And the Winner is.....
Who one a copy of the Micronauts Book, Nano Nano?
Congratulations to Unhackable Animal Subscriber known on Substack as “404” from Germany, who has one a free copy of the new Book , Nano Nano: Microscopy Investigations by the Micronauts.!
Another Book will be given away in July. You can still enter to win by signing up on the Unhackable Animal website. Remember to check the Sign up for news and updates to qualify! (I will only send out a couple emails a year, when there is new content!)
Working on another Substack post now, so thanks for your patience and stay tuned….