I’ve stopped my experiment in testing and documenting taking Novalytic/Nano Detox and InsuLess liquid after 38 days. I must admit I missed a couple doses (2/day), or else there were more than 60 capsules in the bottle.

Here are the last series of images:

Notes: My Blood looked like sh*t. Tons of rouleaux and spikey Red Blood Cells. I ended up redoing the blood smear in case I squished the cells by mistake.

Notes: Very little rouleauxed Red Blood Cells

Notes: Tons of rouleauxed Red Blood Cells and Microbots today! (empty stomach so not Chylous specs) I might have been affected by being out at a funeral exposed to hugging jabbed people and electro-magnetics.

For most of blood smears, it I had very little rouleauxed Red Blood Cells until yesterday, which seems like a very positive side effect. There many factors why Red Blood Cells are stacked and aggregated, including dehydration, poor circulation, inflammation, and electromagnetic frequency damage. I was surprised that the Novalytic/Nano Detox seemed to improve my blood in that way, considering my blood consistently seems to have lots of rouleaux. I do not know if there there is a direct intended result.

I did consistently find Hydrogel Polymers moving and Hydrogel structures in my blood. Admittedly, I did not check my blood every day, nor at the same time every day. It just wasn’t possible with my life right now. I only checked 12 out of 38 days however. I did Not see any indication of Hydrogel being broken down on the slide, even after checking them a few days later.

Admittedly, I did not create a consistent regiment of what time I took the Novalytic/Nano Detox with InsuLess (although I took the InsuLess directly after the 2 capsules, as recommended. Although, in general, it was the first thing I took in the day, as “on an empty stomach” is directed. It was challenging for me to start my day with them and put off other supplements. The InsuLess in particular has a HORRIBLE chemical taste and smell. The manufacturer could definitely improve it. I would only take it again if it saved my life. I’m glad that’s over.

I cannot say that my blood necessarily looked Worse, or did any harm, than it would without me taking it.

I still do not know what the Methylene Blue stain did to make such weird structures. And if that is related to the Novalytic/Nano Detox or not.

I know that there are two brand new products by Abeytú Naturals that are supposed to compliment this regiment: Lactoferrin and Toxin Mobilization Binder. Check them out, but it looks like the Binder contains natural ingredients that you can certainly find elsewhere. At this time, I do not have the funds or the desire to continue or expand this protocol.

My original next plan was to take a month or two off of the Novalytic/Nano Detox and compare my blood while not using it, and then starting it up again with a more strict regiment checking my blood every day, when I can afford more supplements. But honestly, I am very disappointed in the results, or lack there of. I had high hopes for this product–not as ‘magic bullet’–as a tool to help reduce Hydrogel build up in the body as claimed. But I really want to stop taking it.

Neither of the manufacturers of these products (Global Healing and Abeytú Naturals) have Substacks, however, which is where the majority of us researchers in this field share information and detox ideas. A free or affordable tutorial or ongoing clinic would be helpful for those of us who do have microscopes. It would be so helpful for all of us if this information and documentation was more easily available to everyone. I unfortunately cannot afford to take the exclusive 6 week $2000+ Course to learn more about the manufacturer’s related research on Hydrogels.

Perhaps the manufacturers don’t expect people to have their own microscopes to look for themselves. The truth is that I am unable to get answers on how to replicate for myself, the results that have been claimed, with my own blood with my microscope: #Is the claim that no, or very little Hydrogel, should be seen on the slide (meaning it has been cleared from the blood) while taking this product? #Is the claim that you will be able to witness the Hydrogel breaking down when viewed under the microscope? #What does ‘broken down’ Hydrogel look like under an optical microscope? #Am I supposed to test the efficacy of this product by putting it directly on the slide with my blood, and with what amount? #If I don’t see broken down Hydrogel is it still working? If I still see Hydrogel at all, how do I know that is working? #If the Hydrogel technology keeps advancing and changing, will these products work? #Do you know which Polymers it can degrade? There are dozens of combinations of both natural and synthetic polymers, and I would think the natural ones would be easier to break down.

In fact, I have hit a very hard wall: my experiment and sincere questions have not been welcomed which has been extremely upsetting for me, as my intention was to do this experiment on behalf of you, my subscribers, who cannot afford microscopes. We are all doing what we can to help find and share solutions. I will have to continue on with my own research.

I have tried to remain partial, open, and stuck out this experiment for 38 days. I want to be clear that I am NOT saying that this product May Not have beneficial outcomes (sorry about the double negative there). It MAY indeed help break down Hydrogel Polymers as claimed— I just have not seen any evidence of it with the experiment I did.