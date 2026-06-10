Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

Un-Hackable Animal's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
Jun 10

So we're back at Microsomal EDTA (www.goldenneedleonline.com. I promise Novalytic never expected anyone to have a Dark Field microscope and actually test their product.

The smart phones are emitting up to 3.5 million microwatts now - so just being near one is an electronic assault on anyone in proximity. According to Bau Biologie building industry standards group the carcinogenic danger levels start at 1,000 microwatts. And that is just looking at the power level the frequency itself is being broadcast with...

I can't get into frequency dangers at all really. I have been told by someone who can, that frequencies that have an amplitude (physical height/depth) that matches the organ they hit - causes the most damage.

Reply
Share
8 replies by FreedomWarriorWoman and others
Stuart Hutt's avatar
Stuart Hutt
5d

Cool!. I use chlorine dioxide which reduces rouleaux formation and breaks apart graphene hydroxide due to its low pH. But I don't have a microscope, but I am still alive.

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 FreedomWarriorWoman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture